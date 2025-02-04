February 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Candidates Vie for Mar Vista Community Council Seats in 2025

Stakeholders aged 16 and older who live, work, or own property within the respective zones are eligible to vote in the election

The race for the Mar Vista Community Council’s Zone 1 and Zone 4 director positions is underway, with candidates emphasizing public safety, transportation, and community engagement as key issues in the 2025 election.

The Mar Vista Community Council (MVCC) serves as a local advisory body, representing community interests to the Los Angeles City Council. The board consists of 15 members, including seven Zone Directors who represent specific geographic areas within Mar Vista. Stakeholders aged 16 and older who live, work, or own property within the respective zones are eligible to vote in the election.

Zone 1 Director Candidates

Incumbent Kelsey Figone is seeking re-election, highlighting her efforts in organizing neighborhood clean-ups and bringing local policymakers to the council’s Transportation, Sustainability, and Infrastructure Committee.

“Our committee has led the MVCC in submitting community impact statements on issues like native plants, green infrastructure, automated vehicles, and traffic safety,” Figone said. “With your vote, I hope to continue representing our neighborhood and advocating for improved safety, a cleaner environment, more transportation options, and better housing opportunity.”

Challenger Ian Robert Blue is running on a platform focused on neighborhood safety. A longtime public policy professional and homeowner in Westside Village, Blue is advocating for increased police visibility, transparent crime reporting, and investments in security infrastructure.

“With over 15 years of experience in public policy and government, I have the skills and determination to advocate effectively for our community,” Blue said. “If elected, I will push for increased street lighting, security cameras, and other measures to improve safety.”

Zone 4 Director Candidates

Three candidates are competing for the Zone 4 director position, each bringing distinct perspectives on neighborhood priorities.

Sherwood H. Egbert is focusing on crime reduction and public safety, emphasizing the need for collaboration with residents and law enforcement.

“My primary goal is to help keep Mar Vista safe by working closely with residents, local law enforcement, and community partners to reduce crime and support neighborhood security initiatives,” Egbert said.

Jay Sukow, a Mar Vista resident for over two years, is campaigning on community engagement and sustainable growth.

“I believe in listening to residents, understanding their needs, and advocating for policies that improve safety, enhance local services, and promote sustainable development,” Sukow said. “Together, we can create a thriving, inclusive community.”

Deborah Poppink, a longtime Mar Vista resident and local piano teacher, is centering her campaign on her deep community connections and track record of advocacy.

“As a daily walker in the neighborhood, I know what’s going on—I hear stories of crime, coyotes, abandoned cars, and traffic problems,” Poppink said. “I’ve worked with the city to install speed bumps and stop signs and helped neighbors address mosquito issues. I love bringing people together through music and community action.”

The MVCC elections take place every two years, allowing stakeholders to vote for local representatives who influence city planning, infrastructure, and community initiatives.

