Gray Whale Carcass Found Off Marina del Rey Coast: REPORT

A dead gray whale was discovered floating less than a mile off the coast of Marina del Rey on Saturday, its body partially consumed and missing most of its head, according to a report from USA Today.

The cause of death remains unclear as researchers examine the carcass.

Boaters Jean Huber and Christy Varni spotted the 39-foot whale at mid-morning and reported the finding to marine researchers. Alisa Schulman-Janiger, director of the ACS-LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project, told USA Today that the carcass showed signs of predation, but it is uncertain whether the whale was killed by other animals or scavenged after death.

Initial observations suggested that orcas may have been responsible, as bite marks resembling killer whale teeth impressions were found on the remains. However, further examination after the whale washed ashore revealed potential shark bites, the outlet reported.

A necropsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Bigg’s killer whales, a type of orca that preys on marine mammals, were seen hunting a common dolphin off Orange County two days prior to the discovery. The pod, identified as CA56, her three offspring, and another female known as CA133, has been infrequently documented along the California coast, with most sightings occurring near Monterey.