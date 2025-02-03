February 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Gray Whale Carcass Found Off Marina del Rey Coast: REPORT

A necropsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death

A dead gray whale was discovered floating less than a mile off the coast of Marina del Rey on Saturday, its body partially consumed and missing most of its head, according to a report from USA Today. 

The cause of death remains unclear as researchers examine the carcass.

Boaters Jean Huber and Christy Varni spotted the 39-foot whale at mid-morning and reported the finding to marine researchers. Alisa Schulman-Janiger, director of the ACS-LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project, told USA Today that the carcass showed signs of predation, but it is uncertain whether the whale was killed by other animals or scavenged after death.

Initial observations suggested that orcas may have been responsible, as bite marks resembling killer whale teeth impressions were found on the remains. However, further examination after the whale washed ashore revealed potential shark bites, the outlet reported. 

A necropsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Bigg’s killer whales, a type of orca that preys on marine mammals, were seen hunting a common dolphin off Orange County two days prior to the discovery. The pod, identified as CA56, her three offspring, and another female known as CA133, has been infrequently documented along the California coast, with most sightings occurring near Monterey.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Candidates Vie for Mar Vista Community Council Seats in 2025

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Stakeholders aged 16 and older who live, work, or own property within the respective zones are eligible to vote in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What’s Next for Those Impacted Mostly by the LA Wildfires?

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

A series of legal, construction, insurance and health challenges will be top priorities in rebuilding one’s lives By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Facebook: @Jens Lindemann
Hard, News

World-Renowned Trumpeter Plays on Ruins of Palisades Home

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Lindemann, a professor at UCLA and a former lead trumpeter with the Canadian Brass, has performed in prestigious venues worldwide...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Continues to Seek Partnership to Reopen Civic Auditorium

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

The selection process for a development team began in late 2023, when the City Council invited Letters of Interest from...
News, Video

(Video) Los Angeles Marathon Returns For 40th Anniversary

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Register at mccourtfoundation.org Register at https://t.co/tqEF05wbR2 pic.twitter.com/yiP9UICo6m — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 4, 2025

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: More Trees Proposed for Oceanfront Walk

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

VNC Arbor Committee to Investigate the Planting of the Torrey Pine in Lieu of Palm Trees By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Palisades Skate Shop Featured in Grammy Commercial After Wildfire Loss

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

In December, the shop marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration featuring live music and reflections on its history A...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home Listed for $6.25M

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

Interior features include Fleetwood sliding doors, custom Veneto Lucci light fixtures, and Roman Clay finishes A newly constructed five-bedroom home...

Photo: Office of the City Clerk
Hard, News

Meet the 2025 Candidates for Treasurer of Venice Neighborhood Council

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

VNC released statements from candidates running for Treasurer in 2025 The Venice Neighborhood Council has released statements from candidates running...

Photo: YouTube: @County of Los Angeles
News

Residents Urged to Safeguard Homes Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

With Storm Approaching, LA Residents Advised to Use Sandbags, Clear Drains, and Stay Prepared Los Angeles County officials are preparing...

Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation
News

Culver City Man to Plead Guilty Crashing a Drone into Firefighting Aircraft in Santa Monica

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

Drone Crash Grounded a Super Scooper During Critical Period the Palisades Fire  The mystery of who was piloting the drone...
News, Video

(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://www.mirrormedspa.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/ggGZUzC93P pic.twitter.com/A2QrJun8zS — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 31, 2025
Hard, News

Wildfire-Related Arrests Reaches 25

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on crimes linked to the wildfires, which have included burglary and arson...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

ARCANE Space to Host ‘ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles’ to Aid Fire-Affected Creatives

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work ARCANE Space...
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR