Newly Built Mar Vista Home Listed for $6.25M

A newly constructed five-bedroom home in the Mar Vista neighborhood has hit the market for $6.25 million, offering a blend of contemporary design and high-end amenities.

The 5,018-square-foot residence, located at 12573 Westminster Ave., sits on a 6,752-square-foot lot and features six bathrooms, an open-concept layout, and extensive smart-home integration. Built in 2025, the property includes a Control4 system that manages lighting, audio, and security.

Interior features include Fleetwood sliding doors, custom Veneto Lucci light fixtures, and Roman Clay finishes. The kitchen is designed around a 21-foot quartzite island with built-in stone sinks, real wood cabinetry, and Shinnoki frozen walnut doors. Shadow molding and trimless recessed lighting contribute to a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.

The home also includes a media room and a custom wine display. Outdoor amenities feature a pool and spa with a saltwater system, a spillway waterfall fountain, and two built-in barbecue stations—one in the backyard and another on the rooftop deck, which offers panoramic city views.

The property is listed by Trevor Montano of Douglas Elliman.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/12573-Westminster-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA-90066/20455317_zpid/.