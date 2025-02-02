February 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of the City Clerk

Meet the 2025 Candidates for Treasurer of Venice Neighborhood Council

VNC released statements from candidates running for Treasurer in 2025

The Venice Neighborhood Council has released statements from candidates running for the position of Treasurer in the 2025 election, which will be conducted entirely by mail.

The VNC, made up of individuals dedicated to enhancing Venice’s quality of life, is committed to its mission of building community and securing support from the City of Los Angeles for necessary resources.

Candidates for Treasurer:

  • Helen Fallon is seeking re-election, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining transparent and compliant financial records. During her first term, she claims to have significantly reduced wasteful spending, channeling savings into community projects. Fallon advocates for a voting system that allows for broader representation and opposes changes like waiving parking requirements or up-zoning residential areas.
  • Crystal Lopez pledges to manage community finances with transparency and efficiency, leveraging her 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management. She focuses on clear communication, responsible budgeting, and maximizing resource impact.
  • Deborah Keaton has previously served on the VNC board and chaired the OFW Committee, bringing a focus on solution-oriented governance. With over 30 years of self-employment in Venice, she promises fiscal responsibility and community-focused financial decisions. Keaton highlights her community engagement through events like the “Think Positive Party” and her involvement with local schools, advocating for collaboration and positivity in community leadership.

Election Process:

Due to budget restrictions, there will be no in-person voting for this election. To participate, residents must:

  1. Request a ballot before the March 10 deadline.
  2. Receive your ballot through the mail.
  3. Return your ballot, ensuring it is postmarked by March 18.

Ballot applications are available online at clerkappsele.lacity.org/NCElection/login, where an Angeleno account registration is required. For those preferring paper applications, they can be obtained at the Venice Library or printed from the website, but these require additional proof of stakeholder status as outlined on venicenc.org/elections.

Eligibility to Vote:

  • Live: Residents of Venice, including those experiencing homelessness within the area, can run and vote.
  • Work: Individuals who work in Venice are considered stakeholders and can participate in the election.
  • Own: Property owners in Venice are eligible to vote and run for positions.
  • Community Interest: One seat is designated for those with a community interest, defined by membership or participation in local non-profit organizations, chambers of commerce, houses of worship, or educational institutions that have been active within Venice for at least one year.

The official results of the election will be announced on April 2.

For more information or to get involved, visit venicenc.org/elections or attend the upcoming Candidate Town Hall on February 25, details for which will be announced soon.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Palisades Skate Shop Featured in Grammy Commercial After Wildfire Loss

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

In December, the shop marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration featuring live music and reflections on its history A...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home Listed for $6.25M

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

Interior features include Fleetwood sliding doors, custom Veneto Lucci light fixtures, and Roman Clay finishes A newly constructed five-bedroom home...

Photo: YouTube: @County of Los Angeles
News

Residents Urged to Safeguard Homes Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

With Storm Approaching, LA Residents Advised to Use Sandbags, Clear Drains, and Stay Prepared Los Angeles County officials are preparing...

Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation
News

Culver City Man to Plead Guilty Crashing a Drone into Firefighting Aircraft in Santa Monica

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

Drone Crash Grounded a Super Scooper During Critical Period the Palisades Fire  The mystery of who was piloting the drone...
News, Video

(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://www.mirrormedspa.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/ggGZUzC93P pic.twitter.com/A2QrJun8zS — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 31, 2025
Hard, News

Wildfire-Related Arrests Reaches 25

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on crimes linked to the wildfires, which have included burglary and arson...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

ARCANE Space to Host ‘ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles’ to Aid Fire-Affected Creatives

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work ARCANE Space...
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...
News

Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park...
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Rotary Launches Fire Relief Hub at Fisherman’s Village

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Heart of the Harbor Initiative Distributes Over 350,000 Pounds of Supplies to Fire Victims In response to the devastation caused...

Photo: Gov. Newsom
Hard, News

Newsom Visits Synagogue Leaders in Palisades After Wildfire

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The meeting occurred at Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, where some of Kehillat Israel’s activities are temporarily housed Governor...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Fatal Del Rey Alley Shooting: LAPD

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Suspect in His 60s Detained After Shooting in Avon Way Alley By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after authorities...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Major Renovation of Mediterranean Favorite Complete

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Tajrish Restaurant has a bold new look By Nick Antonicello Tajrish Restaurant is located at 507 Washington Blvd, where Venice...
Hard, News

Dockweiler Beach Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire Debris Runoff

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Health Officials Warn Against Water and Sand Contact from Malibu to Playa del Rey Public health officials have declared an...

Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian
Hard, News

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR