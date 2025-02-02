Meet the 2025 Candidates for Treasurer of Venice Neighborhood Council

VNC released statements from candidates running for Treasurer in 2025

The Venice Neighborhood Council has released statements from candidates running for the position of Treasurer in the 2025 election, which will be conducted entirely by mail.

The VNC, made up of individuals dedicated to enhancing Venice’s quality of life, is committed to its mission of building community and securing support from the City of Los Angeles for necessary resources.

Candidates for Treasurer:

Helen Fallon is seeking re-election, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining transparent and compliant financial records. During her first term, she claims to have significantly reduced wasteful spending, channeling savings into community projects. Fallon advocates for a voting system that allows for broader representation and opposes changes like waiving parking requirements or up-zoning residential areas.

Crystal Lopez pledges to manage community finances with transparency and efficiency, leveraging her 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management. She focuses on clear communication, responsible budgeting, and maximizing resource impact.

Deborah Keaton has previously served on the VNC board and chaired the OFW Committee, bringing a focus on solution-oriented governance. With over 30 years of self-employment in Venice, she promises fiscal responsibility and community-focused financial decisions. Keaton highlights her community engagement through events like the "Think Positive Party" and her involvement with local schools, advocating for collaboration and positivity in community leadership.

Election Process:

Due to budget restrictions, there will be no in-person voting for this election. To participate, residents must:

Request a ballot before the March 10 deadline. Receive your ballot through the mail. Return your ballot, ensuring it is postmarked by March 18.

Ballot applications are available online at clerkappsele.lacity.org/NCElection/login, where an Angeleno account registration is required. For those preferring paper applications, they can be obtained at the Venice Library or printed from the website, but these require additional proof of stakeholder status as outlined on venicenc.org/elections.

Eligibility to Vote:

Live : Residents of Venice, including those experiencing homelessness within the area, can run and vote.

Work: Individuals who work in Venice are considered stakeholders and can participate in the election.

Own: Property owners in Venice are eligible to vote and run for positions.

: Property owners in Venice are eligible to vote and run for positions. Community Interest: One seat is designated for those with a community interest, defined by membership or participation in local non-profit organizations, chambers of commerce, houses of worship, or educational institutions that have been active within Venice for at least one year.

The official results of the election will be announced on April 2.



For more information or to get involved, visit venicenc.org/elections or attend the upcoming Candidate Town Hall on February 25, details for which will be announced soon.