Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier, the impact was close to home for the amusement park.

Nearly two miles from the Pacific Palisades, evacuations wereclose to the world-famous Santa Monica Pier.

Although still open, Pacific Park has turned its focus on helping wildfire victims and spreading the word on how to donate to the American Red Cross, The California Community Foundation and Santa MoniCARES — three organizations that are helping Southern California wildfire victims find relief.

In addition, they are assisting Palisades Charter High School to raise funds for building replacement and repairs. Immediate needs include restoring the tech infrastructure, finding temporary space for in-person instruction, funding additional buses for sports and team competitions (none can happen on campus), and replacing lost equipment. To donate directly to Pali High, please go to go.PaliHigh.org/RaisePali.

Looking toward the Ferris wheel, Pacific Park has activated a campaign to support wildfire relief in view of thousands of amusement park visitors. The nine-story-tall Pacific Wheelilluminates withdirect contact information on how to donate to relief organizations and find resources and information about the wildfires.

“That’s the most important thing for us right now, we want to help the community, that is so important to the Pier. These are people who grew up coming to the Pier and people who work here. The biggest thing we can do for them is raise money,” said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Developmentfor Pacific Park.

Residents and guests are invited to a special “Locals’ Night for Fire Relief”on Thursday, January 23 from 3:30-10 p.m. The Santa Monica Pier, Pacific Park and KTLA will host a fundraiser for LA fire relief to support Palisades Charter High School, Red Cross, Santa MoniCARES and other local efforts during the evening. In addition to much needed fundraising, it’s a night of music, connection, and care for the community. Guests will enjoy amazing entertainment including youth activities, a car show, local DJs and so much more.

“Non-profit organizations are on the front lines working directly with schools, businesses, and families who have lost so much”, Smithson said, “We hope to amplify the message that the most impactful way to help our neighbors is through monetary contributions to the organizations on the ground directly helping those affected by this disaster.”

Working over the weekend with Trumpia, an automated texting software company, messages were activatedon the Ferris wheel this week to ensure maximum exposure.

“Trumpia’s sales manager was very helpful in making this happen, they offered tremendous support for us and this fundraising campaign,” Smithson said. “Usually, text codes take up to 14 weeks to create, but we had to expedite the process because of the fires and Trumpia was understanding of that.”

While setting up this campaign, Pacific Park is also working with Santa Monica Travel and Tourism on additional resources. Updating often, the organization compiles a list of resources available to those in need, including special hotel rates for wildfire victims and first responders. The list can be found here.

“We’re going to try to make this campaign as citywide as possible.” Smithson said. “There are incredible organizations in Los Angeles and Santa Monica doing food and clothing donations for victims and we’re thankful to see the community, nonprofits and businesses stepping up and supporting one another.”

Pacific Park recommends a few trusted resources for information including the City of Santa Monica and Los Angeles County, regularly updated with information on closures, impacts and resources, as well as critical updates and summaries of activity related to the fires.

“As this dynamic situation continues to unfold, there will be more opportunities to collect and distribute in-kind donations and services. At this time, the most impactful way to help those in need is through monetary contributions to organizations with the infrastructure to get those funds to those in need quickly and efficiently,” Smithson added.