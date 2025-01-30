January 31, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Gov. Newsom

Newsom Visits Synagogue Leaders in Palisades After Wildfire

The meeting occurred at Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, where some of Kehillat Israel’s activities are temporarily housed

Governor Gavin Newsom convened with the leaders of Kehillat Israel, one synagogue in Pacific Palisades that remains standing after the destructive Palisades Fire.

Kehillat Israel, a community cornerstone since its founding in 1950 and its relocation to the current building in 1997, serves nearly a thousand Jewish families. Despite the neighborhood being devastated by fire, this synagogue stood firm, a symbol of resilience, while a third of its congregants lost their homes.

Newsom highlighted Rabbi Amy Bernstein’s leadership, emphasizing that Kehillat Israel was the sole synagogue to survive the Palisades Fire.

“It was an honor to see the resilience of the Kehillat Israel community,” Governor Newsom stated during his visit. “To know their place of worship still standing is nothing short of a miracle, and watching the clergy and congregants coming together to pray, learn, and support each other is inspiring. Pacific Palisades will build back stronger than ever, and KI will continue to be a leader in that recovery.”

The meeting occurred at Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, where some of Kehillat Israel’s activities are temporarily housed. Kehillat Israel not only functions as a spiritual center but also hosts a parenting center, an Early Childhood Center, and programs for K-12 students and seniors.

“The road ahead as we fight and rebuild from the Los Angeles firestorms won’t be easy, but California has faced extraordinary challenges before,” Newsom added, emphasizing the state’s history of overcoming adversity. “Time and time again, we rise together with resilience, determination, and hope.”

in Hard, News
