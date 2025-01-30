January 31, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: ARCANE Space

ARCANE Space to Host ‘ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles’ to Aid Fire-Affected Creatives

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work

ARCANE Space is hosting “ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles,” a powerful benefit exhibition aimed at supporting artists affected by recent fires in Los Angeles. Opening on Friday, February 14, and running through March 2, the exhibition will be open Thursday through Sunday for three consecutive weekends at ARCANE Space in Venice.

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work. The fires have devastated the local artistic community, leading to the loss of homes, studios, and invaluable artworks. This exhibition not only serves as a fundraiser but also as a symbol of solidarity and resilience within the art community.

Notable participants include Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Lauren Bon, Laddie John Dill, and Lucas Reiner, among others. The opening night on February 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. promises to be a significant gathering of art, goodwill, and community spirit.

Morleigh Steinberg, co-founder of ARCANE Space, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The devastating loss experienced by so many in our LA communities is beyond comprehensible, yet very real. The need to support is essential. This benefit exhibition is a way to come together, support one another, and ensure that people can continue to create despite the challenges they face.”

All proceeds from the sale of artworks will directly benefit Grief and Hope, an initiative aiming to raise $1,000,000 to aid artists who have suffered losses. This effort is organized by artists and arts professionals including Kathryn Andrews, Andrea Bowers, Olivia Gauthier, Julia V. Hendrickson, and Ariel Pittman, in partnership with The Brick (formerly LAXART), which serves as the fiscal receiver for Grief and Hope.

The exhibition includes works like “Loss Angeles” by Domino Whisker, hand-embroidered on Belfast Linen, highlighting the personal and communal grief transformed into art.

For more information, the exhibition is located at ARCANE Space, 324 Sunset Ave., Unit G, Venice, CA 90291, with gallery hours from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the event days.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://www.mirrormedspa.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/ggGZUzC93P pic.twitter.com/A2QrJun8zS — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 31, 2025
Hard, News

Wildfire-Related Arrests Reaches 25

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on crimes linked to the wildfires, which have included burglary and arson...
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...
News

Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park...
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Rotary Launches Fire Relief Hub at Fisherman’s Village

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Heart of the Harbor Initiative Distributes Over 350,000 Pounds of Supplies to Fire Victims In response to the devastation caused...

Photo: Gov. Newsom
Hard, News

Newsom Visits Synagogue Leaders in Palisades After Wildfire

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The meeting occurred at Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, where some of Kehillat Israel’s activities are temporarily housed Governor...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Fatal Del Rey Alley Shooting: LAPD

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Suspect in His 60s Detained After Shooting in Avon Way Alley By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after authorities...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Major Renovation of Mediterranean Favorite Complete

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Tajrish Restaurant has a bold new look By Nick Antonicello Tajrish Restaurant is located at 507 Washington Blvd, where Venice...
Hard, News

Dockweiler Beach Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire Debris Runoff

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Health Officials Warn Against Water and Sand Contact from Malibu to Playa del Rey Public health officials have declared an...

Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian
Hard, News

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire,...
News, upbeat

County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably In response to the catastrophic wildfires,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: CD-11 Takes Action on RVs Plaguing Washington Blvd

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Park’s office intervening to remove the volume of permanently parked vehicles By Nick Antonicello Out-of-state RV’s with expired plates as...

Photo: YouTube: @PPCC Calendar and Youtube
Hard, News

DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades By Zach Armstrong As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Possibly Vacant Venice Canal Property

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

The suspect was taken into custody upon authorities’ arrival to the scene By Zach Armstrong Authorities arrested a man who...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR