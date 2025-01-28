DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades

By Zach Armstrong

As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the devastating wildfire, Los Angeles County’s new District Attorney Nathan Hochman says the disaster has introduced a surge of criminality which his office is prepared to sniff out and punish.

Hochman joined several local elected officials, including Councilwoman Traci Park and Mayor Karen Bass, who provided updates on wildfire recovery efforts last Thursday during a virtual Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting. After recognizing the valor of local law enforcement and firefighters who’ve braved flames in recent weeks, he addressed what he called “the worst part of humanity” which the devastating wildfires have brought out.

A wide range of crimes have been committed in light of the fire, with dozens already arrested for such acts, according to Hochman, including looting, arson, insurance scams, price gouging, charity scams and contracting scams.

For actions such as looting and arson, assailants face sentences ranging from three to 22 years, while those with extensive criminal histories potentially face a life sentence in state prison. Several cases related to scams such as fake GoFundMe accounts and unlicensed contractors reaching out to residents are under investigation, said Hochman, who noted, “The issue is not if, but when these people get arrested, they will be prosecuted and then punished to the maximum extent of the law.”

Residents are advised to be wary. If a possibly dubious insurance agent or contractor approaches with offers, residents can check with the Department of Insurance or a contracting state license board to make sure the entity or individual is legitimate.

As local entities expect to receive billions in state and federal aid, Hochman added that his office is bracing for an influx of government benefit scams, preparing to work with law enforcement to ferret out criminals attempting to cheat those funds.

“The people who should receive that money are individuals and businesses who’ve been destroyed and need to recover. We’ll make sure it gets to them, but there will be people who are going to try and rip off that money,” said Hochman. “We will go after you, we will throw the whole book at you if you want to take advantage of people in their lowest moments. You are despicable and you will be treated exactly like that.”

Several reported instances have highlighted how the wildfires have introduced a barrage of criminality, with a series of affluent homes vacant following evacuation orders. On Jan. 18, authorities arrested two Oregon residents on Saturday for allegedly impersonating firefighters in the area of the Palisades Fire. Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12, authorities arrested 39 people in connection with the wildfires, including 10 for burglary and 6 for possessing burglary tools, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. None of those arrested are local residents, officials noted.

Hochman’s victory to become LA County’s district attorney in 2024 — a tight race against incumbent George Gascón — signaled a shift from Los Angeles’ former sentiments on criminal justice, favoring harsher crackdowns on crime compared with more progressive policies.