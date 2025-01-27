LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the public debris removal program

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced updates on the debris removal process for properties affected by the Pacific Palisades fire, detailing the availability of Right-of-Entry forms and the progression of waste removal phases.

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the public debris removal program. These forms are crucial for allowing teams to access properties for safe and efficient debris clearance. Locations of the nearest DRC can be found at the FEMA disaster recovery center locator website.

Phase 1, managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has been underway since January 16, 2025, focusing on the assessment and removal of hazardous household waste such as paints, pesticides, and fuel. The removal of these materials began this week. Property owners can check the status of this phase for their properties via the EPA’s California Wildfires webpage or by calling a dedicated hotline. Horvath emphasized that private debris removal should not commence until Phase 1 is completed, and protective equipment is recommended to safeguard against toxins.

Phase 2, which involves the comprehensive removal of structural debris, foundations, hazardous trees, and contaminated soil, is set to start on January 28. Property owners need to verify their ownership with the county and submit the ROE form either at a DRC or online at the county’s recovery website. An opt-out option is available, giving owners 60 days to decide against participating in the public program.

For those opting for private cleanup, contractors must meet certification standards for hazardous material handling. Once opting out, property owners are committed to their decision, with private contractors filing permits under county oversight to ensure safety compliance.



Palisades residents can find their nearest DRC location at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator, check the status of Phase 1 for their property by visiting epa.gov/california/wildfires and submit their ROE form at the DRC beginning January 28 or soon online at recovery.lacounty.gov.