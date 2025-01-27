January 29, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the public debris removal program

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced updates on the debris removal process for properties affected by the Pacific Palisades fire, detailing the availability of Right-of-Entry forms and the progression of waste removal phases.

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the public debris removal program. These forms are crucial for allowing teams to access properties for safe and efficient debris clearance. Locations of the nearest DRC can be found at the FEMA disaster recovery center locator website.

Phase 1, managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has been underway since January 16, 2025, focusing on the assessment and removal of hazardous household waste such as paints, pesticides, and fuel. The removal of these materials began this week. Property owners can check the status of this phase for their properties via the EPA’s California Wildfires webpage or by calling a dedicated hotline. Horvath emphasized that private debris removal should not commence until Phase 1 is completed, and protective equipment is recommended to safeguard against toxins.

Phase 2, which involves the comprehensive removal of structural debris, foundations, hazardous trees, and contaminated soil, is set to start on January 28. Property owners need to verify their ownership with the county and submit the ROE form either at a DRC or online at the county’s recovery website. An opt-out option is available, giving owners 60 days to decide against participating in the public program.

For those opting for private cleanup, contractors must meet certification standards for hazardous material handling. Once opting out, property owners are committed to their decision, with private contractors filing permits under county oversight to ensure safety compliance.

Palisades residents can find their nearest DRC location at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator, check the status of Phase 1 for their property by visiting epa.gov/california/wildfires and submit their ROE form at the DRC beginning January 28 or soon online at recovery.lacounty.gov.

Related Posts
Hard, News

Dockweiler Beach Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire Debris Runoff

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Health Officials Warn Against Water and Sand Contact from Malibu to Playa del Rey Public health officials have declared an...

Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian
Hard, News

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire,...
News, upbeat

County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably In response to the catastrophic wildfires,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: CD-11 Takes Action on RVs Plaguing Washington Blvd

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Park’s office intervening to remove the volume of permanently parked vehicles By Nick Antonicello Out-of-state RV’s with expired plates as...

Photo: YouTube: @PPCC Calendar and Youtube
Hard, News

DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades By Zach Armstrong As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Possibly Vacant Venice Canal Property

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

The suspect was taken into custody upon authorities’ arrival to the scene By Zach Armstrong Authorities arrested a man who...
News, upbeat

Automotive and Marine Styling Center Expands in California with New Marina del Rey Location

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

This Expansion Is Strategic, Given Marina Del Rey’s Status as Home to the Nation’s Largest Man-Made Recreational Harbor Tint World...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Sentenced for 2022 Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot Murder

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Evidence from the crime scene and subsequent investigative efforts culminated in the LA County District Attorney’s Office charging  Mohamed Abou-Arabi,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

City Council Approves Tax Relief for Businesses Hit by Palisades Fire

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Eligibility for this tax relief will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Finance In a unanimous...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

85-Year-Old Pali Resident Died in Fire After Choosing to Stay Home With Pets: REPORT

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Rossilli, who ran a plumbing business with her late husband in Pacific Palisades, chose to stay in her home despite...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal Home With Cathedral-Style Windows Asks For $6.5M

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

The property includes multiple fireplaces and a rooftop deck for panoramic views A newly constructed home on Sherman Canal in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mess at Indiana Needs Immediate Attention

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Encampments just east of 4th Avenue have become intolerable By Nick Antonicello While LA city officials are focused on the...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/my13ujWTOK pic.twitter.com/WapdyW882F — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 24, 2025

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua is a Neighborhood Institution

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

Old school in preparation and presentation, TQ is the choice of locals  By Nick Antonicello Taqueria Chihuahua is the reliable...

Photo: Instagram: @caitlinedoran
Hard, News

Palisades Influencer’s Pet Tortoise Escapes Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Caitlin Doran, Local Social Media Star, Leads Family’s Recovery from Devastating Blaze In the face of the devastating Palisades Fire,...

