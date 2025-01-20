Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Relaunches Emergency Relief Fund for Pali Fire Victims

The fund will support affected individuals and families by providing resources such as temporary housing, shelter, and essential items including food, water, clothing, and toiletries

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has reactivated its Emergency Relief Fund to provide critical support to those impacted by the Palisades Fire. This initiative, first established in response to the 2018 Woolsey Fire, aims to assist residents affected by the wildfire through home loss, displacement, or job loss.

The Malibu Foundation for Youth and Families, operating as BGCM, is managing the relief fund in partnership with state and local officials. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, BGCM has a proven track record of delivering aid during crises, having raised and distributed over $2 million in cash and in-kind donations during its previous fire relief efforts.

Monetary donations to the fund can be made online, while new items can be donated by contacting emergencyrelief@bgcmalibu.org to coordinate logistics. The organization is not accepting used or gently used items.

The fund will support affected individuals and families by providing resources such as temporary housing, shelter, and essential items including food, water, clothing, and toiletries. BGCM will continue its youth programs and create safe spaces for recovery while maintaining a Disaster Relief Center in Malibu to offer on-the-ground support. Additional services include connecting individuals to vital resources in both English and Spanish and offering no-cost, trauma-informed mental health services to youth, families, and the broader community. Direct financial assistance will also be available to those who can verify their wildfire-related losses.

BGCM emphasized its commitment to transparency and efficiency, ensuring that all donations are directed to those in need and subject to public financial audits. The organization is prioritizing families and individuals facing the most urgent needs.

Mental health services remain a key focus of BGCM’s relief efforts. Following the Woolsey Fire, the organization significantly expanded its counseling services, extending the average duration of support from weeks to years and seeing a dramatic increase in the number of clients served.

During its previous fire relief efforts, BGCM assisted more than 793 individuals and families, distributing $2 million in cash grants and providing crisis counseling, workforce development services, and essential items such as generators, mattresses, and clothing.

For more information on how to donate or apply for assistance, visit bgcmalibu.org, email emergencyrelief@bgcmalibu.org, or follow @bgcmalibu90265 on Instagram and Facebook.