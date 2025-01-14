January 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: The KINN

Westside Businesses Transform Into Distribution Hubs and Shelters Amid Devastating Fire

Local businesses and volunteers transform spaces into shelters, donation hubs, and meal services, stepping up to support evacuees and frontline workers during the devastating Palisades Fire.

By Zach Armstrong

Soon after Savannah Aubinoe walked out of her beachfront home to see a billow of smoke miles away, she knew, being the owner of a local interactive event and community space, she had a duty to fill.

Within days, moss, a coworking and wellness space in Venice founded by Aubinoe, transformed into a full-fledged donation center and shelter for evacuees of the devastating Palisades Fire. The building abounds with volunteers who coordinate with walkie talkies and a Slack channel to accept donations, distribute goods, assist evacuees and direct traffic outside. One of its meditation spaces, along with three units from an adjacent building, became bedrooms. Its computer room is now a dispatch center. The main area, usually a community and event area for moss members, is wall-to-wall with cardboard boxes of shoes, backpacks, clothing, prepackaged food and anything else donors provide.

“It’s quite an operation, but every single person working there is so positive, eager and willing to help,” said Aubinoe. 

As thousands of West L.A. residents scramble to find shelter, food, and other resources, a slew of local businesses have heeded the call to convert their spaces into much-needed distribution centers and shelters; working in conjunction with nonprofit organizations and volunteers to store and distribute goods to those in need. Through word of mouth and social media posts, in addition to online spreadsheets, awareness has grown among evacuees who have fled to such businesses in droves.

“A lot of people who donate want to do good things, but on an operational level they’re gridlocked and it creates an overwhelming amount of goods coming in that don’t go to the right places,” said Jonathan Chia, founder of Reality Center, a Santa Monica-based wellness center which, by working with nonprofits, is delivering around 2,000 meals a day. “We’re able to quarterback and work with volunteers and nonprofits to make sure things get to the right places.”

All of Reality Center’s staff, even though some have lost their homes and are sheltered in the office, grind around the clock to accept donated items in its 2nd Street storefront just outside the Promenade–wheelchairs, gas cards, etc.– and deliver them with ‘no questions asked’, said Chia, noting that operations get so frantic that some items are intercepted from the offload to be delivered immediately.

“It’s almost overwhelming,” said Chia. “All of us basically have two phones in our hands fielding calls and assessing different things throughout the day.”

Some establishments are concurrently utilizing their ingenuity and services to address problems brought on by the fires beyond the demand for shelter and donations.

The KINN, a Venice-based accelerator network and collaborative workspace for “conscious” entrepreneurs, started as a shelter/distribution spot soon after the fire ignited, then evolved into a hot meal service in conjunction with No Res Gourmet (501c3) whereby professional chefs on-site prepare meals to be sent to firefighters and frontline workers. One of its members, Stanley Bishop, an AI scientist affiliated with Stanford Medicine, is working to build makeshift air purifiers for the classrooms of Los Angeles schools to reduce the air’s toxicity in light of wildfires, according to KINN’s co-founder and CEO Oliver Evans.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 14, over 5,300 structures have been destroyed with 12,000 threatened by the Palisades Fire, which has already charred 23,713 acres and numerous landmarks and beloved establishments such as Will Rogers Historic Ranch, Palisades Charter High School and Topanga Ranch Motel. The fire, at the time of this writing, is at 14% containment, up from 11% early Sunday. More than 150,000 people throughout Los Angeles County have been forced to evacuate, some piecing together how to rebuild from here, some still unaware whether their homes still stand. 

Amid the turmoil brought on by what is officially the most destructive fire in L.A.’s history, business owners of the city’s Westside stand ready to provide and serve until the smoke clears.

“The most amazing feeling I can never explain to anybody is when we’re riding out the gate for a mission and better cause, and you’re the one spearheading it.” said Chia, a combat infantry veteran of the Iraq War. “When things like this happen, I get that feeling back again. Our team gets to jump on our horses and go save the day.”

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Veterinarian Shelters Nearly 40 Pets Amid Devastating Fire: Report

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for displaced pets As the Palisades Fire...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Map Shows Where Palisades Homes Were Destroyed or Spared With Images

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Over 5,300 structures have been destroyed with 12,000 threatened by the Palisades Fire, which has already charred 23,713 acres and...

Photo: Instagram: @scvsheriff
Hard, News

Man Impersonating Firefighter Arrested, Details Emerge on Those Killed in Palisades Fire

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

As the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to devastate Southern California, officials have confirmed a combined death toll of 24...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Newsom Issues Executive Order to Expedite Wildfire Recovery, Announces Tax Relief for L.A. County

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Governor Newsom’s order fast-tracks rebuilding efforts, extends price-gouging protections, and provides tax relief to wildfire victims in Los Angeles County...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cost of New Mar Vista Complex Cut by $1.25M, Now Going for $10.75M

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Completed in 2024, the four-story contemporary building features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, including the skyline...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Three-Story Venice Complex Catches Fire, SMFD Comes to Assist

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

The fire was visible from one unit in the building Firefighters responded Friday morning to a blaze at a three-story...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...
Hard, News

First Death Reported in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Just before news hit of the Malibu death, officials had announced that over 5,300 residences, businesses and other structures have...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Chamber Welcomes Wallerstein as New CEO

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

The Venice Chamber of Commerce announces Karin Wallerstein’s appointment as its new chief executive officer By Nick Antonicello A long-time...
Hard, News

Gladstone’s Restaurant, Parish of St. Matthew Suffer Partial Damage from Pali Fire

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

A host of precious landmarks, institutions and establishments have vanished in flames in the last three days as the raging...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR