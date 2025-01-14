January 15, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAFD Didn’t Deploy Available Firefighters or Water-Carrying Engines Despite Warnings: REPORT

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Defended the Department’s Strategy, Citing the Need to Balance Wildfire Readiness With Increased Citywide 911 Calls

A recent Los Angeles Times report has revealed significant criticism of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the catastrophic Pacific Palisades wildfire, which destroyed thousands of homes and claimed numerous lives. 

According to internal records and interviews, the LAFD did not deploy roughly 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines in anticipation of the Jan. 7 blaze, despite life-threatening wind warnings.

The report outlines that no additional firefighters were retained for a second shift as winds intensified, doubling the number of available personnel. Furthermore, only five out of over 40 wildfire-ready engines were pre-deployed, with the majority dispatched only after the fire was uncontrollable, the newspaper reported.

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley defended the department’s strategy, citing the need to balance wildfire readiness with increased citywide 911 calls caused by wind damage. However, former LAFD leaders criticized the decision as a missed opportunity to contain the fire early. They highlighted established “hit it hard and fast” wildfire strategies that prioritize pre-deploying engines and extending firefighter shifts during critical weather events, as reported by the newspaper.

The LAFD’s decision-making was further complicated by logistical and budget constraints. While Crowley acknowledged to the newspaper that the ideal scenario would involve staffing all available engines, budget cuts have left many in disrepair, reducing operational readiness.

The Palisades fire burned nearly 24,000 acres, destroying over 5,300 structures and killing at least eight people. The Eaton fire, which ignited shortly after, caused similar devastation. Critics argue that better resource pre-positioning could have reduced the destruction.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Jeff Garris
Hard, News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Jeff Garris, a retired Pittsburgh SWAT officer celebrated for his heroism during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, faces a...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Christopher Lee served as Chair of the Rules & Selections Committee that created the process for the 2025 elections within LA’s constraints of no in-person voting
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Democracy Denied?

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Neighborhood Council Elections Mandate That Ballots Be Requested Will Cause Turnout and Participation to Plummet, No In-Person Voting Will Have...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

SUV Set Ablaze Outside Marina del Rey Storage Facility

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Ravenous Flames Consumed the Vehicle By Zach Armstrong An SUV was almost entirely engulfed in flames outside of a Marina...

Photo: The KINN
News, upbeat

Westside Businesses Transform Into Distribution Hubs and Shelters Amid Devastating Fire

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Local businesses and volunteers transform spaces into shelters, donation hubs, and meal services, stepping up to support evacuees and frontline...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Veterinarian Shelters Nearly 40 Pets Amid Devastating Fire: Report

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for displaced pets As the Palisades Fire...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Map Shows Where Palisades Homes Were Destroyed or Spared With Images

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Over 5,300 structures have been destroyed with 12,000 threatened by the Palisades Fire, which has already charred 23,713 acres and...

Photo: Instagram: @scvsheriff
Hard, News

Man Impersonating Firefighter Arrested, Details Emerge on Those Killed in Palisades Fire

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

As the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to devastate Southern California, officials have confirmed a combined death toll of 24...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Newsom Issues Executive Order to Expedite Wildfire Recovery, Announces Tax Relief for L.A. County

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Governor Newsom’s order fast-tracks rebuilding efforts, extends price-gouging protections, and provides tax relief to wildfire victims in Los Angeles County...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cost of New Mar Vista Complex Cut by $1.25M, Now Going for $10.75M

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Completed in 2024, the four-story contemporary building features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, including the skyline...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Three-Story Venice Complex Catches Fire, SMFD Comes to Assist

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

The fire was visible from one unit in the building Firefighters responded Friday morning to a blaze at a three-story...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

