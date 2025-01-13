January 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @scvsheriff

Man Impersonating Firefighter Arrested, Details Emerge on Those Killed in Palisades Fire

As the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to devastate Southern California, officials have confirmed a combined death toll of 24

Authorities have arrested a man for impersonating a firefighter in the evacuation zone of the Palisades Fire, marking one of several incidents of alleged criminal activity as devastating wildfires continue to burn across Southern California.

The suspect was detained Saturday night after deputies caught him burglarizing a home, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Sunday morning press briefing. The man was wearing firefighter attire to gain access to the area, Luna added.

“He appeared to be resting when I approached him, not realizing we already had him in handcuffs,” Luna said. Deputies transferred the suspect to the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation.

This arrest is part of a broader crackdown on criminal activity in evacuation zones. Between January 7 and January 12, authorities have arrested 39 people in connection with the wildfires, including 10 for burglary and 6 for possessing burglary tools, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. None of those arrested are local residents, officials noted.

Sheriff Luna reiterated a warning to the public: “If you do not belong in these areas, stay away. You are subject to arrest.”

As the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to devastate Southern California, officials have confirmed a combined death toll of 24, including eight victims from the Palisades Fire. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has identified two victims, while The Los Angeles Times has provided details on several others.

Arthur Simoneau, 69, a beloved member of the Topanga community and an avid hang-glider, also perished in the fire. Neighbors believe he died trying to defend his home, as reported by The Times. “His nature was to protect the community and his house,” said his friend Susan Dumond to The Times.

Annette Rossilli, in her 80s, was another casualty of the fire. Details about her life and death are still emerging, but neighbors recall her as a kind and devoted member of the Pacific Palisades community, The Times reported.

The Times reported that other victims include Malibu surfer Randall Miod, 55, and Australian actor Rory Sykes, 32, whose careers and lives were tragically cut short by the blaze.

The Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres, with containment at 13% as of Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire. In neighboring Altadena, the Eaton Fire has scorched 14,117 acres, taken 16 lives, and reached 27% containment.

Search and recovery operations are ongoing in both fire zones, with cadaver dogs and grid searches combing through areas where more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. Officials warned residents against returning prematurely, citing toxic materials like lead, arsenic, and asbestos in the ash.

in Hard, News
