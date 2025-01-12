Cost of New Mar Vista Complex Cut by $1.25M, Now Going for $10.75M

Completed in 2024, the four-story contemporary building features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, including the skyline and surrounding hills

A newly constructed apartment building in the Mar Vista neighborhood is listed for sale at $10.75 million. Located at 11600 National Boulevard, the 15-unit property offers modern amenities and a prime location.

The building’s listing follows a $1.25 million price reduction, originally entering the market at $12 million. The gross operating income is estimated at $647,480 annually, with net operating income projected at $436,383, according to its listing on Compass.

Completed in 2024, the four-story contemporary building features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, including the skyline and surrounding hills. Each unit is equipped with high-end finishes, including laminate wood flooring, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All apartments include in-unit washers and dryers, as well as private balconies.

The property, which spans 14,123 square feet on a 0.18-acre lot, is located in the Westdale Trousdale neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and proximity to parks. Zoning allows for residential income use, with current rents for the one-bedroom units projected at $3,800 per month. The property includes gated parking for 14 vehicles and meets accessibility standards.