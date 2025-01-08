January 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run, $50K Reward Offered For Information

The Driver Failed to Stop, Render Aid, or Identify Themselves, as Required by Law

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are appealing for help from the public to identify the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on January 8, 2025, at approximately 5:36 a.m. An older-model red Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard struck a pedestrian crossing the road between Fiji Way and the Culver Boulevard overpass. The driver failed to stop, render aid, or identify themselves, as required by law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

LAPD reminded motorists of their legal obligations in the event of a collision, urging drivers to stop immediately, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to provide their information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect. The reward is part of a Hit-and-Run Reward Program established by the Los Angeles City Council in 2015.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips may be submitted via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or through the website at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also use the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...
Hard, News

First Death Reported in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Just before news hit of the Malibu death, officials had announced that over 5,300 residences, businesses and other structures have...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Chamber Welcomes Wallerstein as New CEO

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

The Venice Chamber of Commerce announces Karin Wallerstein’s appointment as its new chief executive officer By Nick Antonicello A long-time...
Hard, News

Gladstone’s Restaurant, Parish of St. Matthew Suffer Partial Damage from Pali Fire

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

A host of precious landmarks, institutions and establishments have vanished in flames in the last three days as the raging...
Hard

Citizen Reports First Alleged Death in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

By Zach Armstrong The Citizen App reported the alleged first death in the Palisades Fire, just as officials estimated that...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Photo: California State Parks
Hard, News

Historic Will Rogers Ranch, Topanga Ranch Motel Wiped Out in Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

The Destruction of These Sites Are Among Many in the Palisades, Where a Multitude of Landmarks and Establishments, in Addition...
Hard

Palisades Fire Rips Through 15,000 Acres, Officially the Most Destructive in L.A. History

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

By Zach Armstrong The ravenous Palisades fire that started yesterday morning has now grown to encompass 15,832 Acres and has...

X @JonVigliotti
Hard

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

By Zach Armstrong Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures now skeletal embers of themselves. In a...
News

Palisades Fire Erupts Amid Severe Windstorm in Moving Towards Santa Monica, Brentwood and West LA

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas This article will be updated as events unfold....
Hard, News

(Photos) Palisades Fire Seen Miles Away by Locals of Venice Beach

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

As the 3,000-acre Palisades fire ravages a community miles away, its orange glow and billowing smoke can be seen by...
News, Video

 (Video) Palisades Resident Records Raging Fire From Within Home

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

This Palisadian Filmed as the Neighborhood’s Devastating Wildfire Raged Just Outside His Window This Palisadian Filmed as the Neighborhood’s Devastating...

Photo: Facebook: Phil Brock
Hard, News

Here’s What’s Been Damaged After One Day of Devastating, 3,000-Acre Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

An evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., is open for evacuees and accepts small...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

Authorities Extinguish Small Fire on Side of Marina del Rey Apartment Building

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

A Video Posted on the Citizen App Showed Multiple Police Cars on the Scene By Zach Armstrong Deputies extinguished a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR