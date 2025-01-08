Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run, $50K Reward Offered For Information

The Driver Failed to Stop, Render Aid, or Identify Themselves, as Required by Law

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are appealing for help from the public to identify the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on January 8, 2025, at approximately 5:36 a.m. An older-model red Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard struck a pedestrian crossing the road between Fiji Way and the Culver Boulevard overpass. The driver failed to stop, render aid, or identify themselves, as required by law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

LAPD reminded motorists of their legal obligations in the event of a collision, urging drivers to stop immediately, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to provide their information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect. The reward is part of a Hit-and-Run Reward Program established by the Los Angeles City Council in 2015.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips may be submitted via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or through the website at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also use the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.