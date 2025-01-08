January 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
X @JonVigliotti

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

By Zach Armstrong

Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures now skeletal embers of themselves.

In a post on X by @JonVigliotti, everything around the intersection of Antioch and Swarthmore is nearly or completely incinerated. The Starbucks at 15300 Sunset Blvd. along with adjacent businesses on its same block, as well as the entire stretch of businesses along Antioch in between Swarthmore and Via de la Paz, is simply gone. The stretch of businesses along N Swarthmore from Antioch down to La Cruz Drive appear to have vanished in flames as well. The video showed nearby Palm Trees completely blackened.

The stretch of businesses, such as Noah’s Bagels, that go along Antioch on the other side towards Sunset Blvd., appears to be spared, according to the video.

The Palisades fire has now reached 11,000 acres with at least 1,000 structures damaged and several injuries to officials and residents, authorities said.

in Hard
