(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

News, upbeat

Two Comedy Shows Coming to Mar Vista Grocery Store

January 6, 2025

January 6, 2025

A Curated Selection of Asian and International Groceries Will Be Provided Alongside the Entertainment Fatty Mart in Mar Vista is...

Hard, News

Gov. Newsom: “New Offshore Drilling Has No Place in California”

January 6, 2025

January 6, 2025

The Biden Administration’s Recent Move Safeguards Over 625 Million Acres across the U.S., Including The Pacific Coast of California California...

Hard, News

Collision at Navy Street Injures At Least One Victim

January 6, 2025

January 6, 2025

The Accident Led to Traffic Disruptions A vehicle accident causing injuries was reported Friday evening at 1 Navy St. in...

News, Real Estate

This 47-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Is Going for $22M

January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025

The Half-Acre Lot Includes 33 On-Site Parking Spaces, Additional Driveway Parking and a Swimming Pool A midcentury multifamily property offering...

Hard, News

Up To $25K Reward Offered For Info on October Hit-and-Run That Left Woman With Severe Injuries

January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025

The Reward Is Part of the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-And-Run Reward Program Trust Fund Detectives with the Los Angeles...

News, Real Estate

This 3-Bed Oceanfront Marina del Rey Condo is Going for $4.25M

January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025

Built in 1971 and Recently Remodeled, The Condo Combines Modern Design with Natural Materials A luxury oceanfront condominium offering panoramic...
Hard, News

Speed Limit Adjustments Finalize Across Santa Monica, More Streets Scheduled in Coming Weeks

January 3, 2025

January 3, 2025

The Santa Monica City Council Unanimously Approved the Speed Limit Recommendations in August 2024, and the Department of Transportation Has...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025

Coming January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Hard, News

Mayor Bass Launches Initiative to House Homeless Veterans Following Federal Policy Change

January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025

The Announcement Comes as Recent Department of Housing and Urban Development Data Shows a 10% Decrease in Street Homelessness in...

News, Real Estate

OPINION: Los Angeles Is Decades Overdue to Switch Housing It Likes to Housing It Can Afford

January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025

Mark Ryavec Argues That Decades of Mismanagement and Costly Missteps Leave L.A. Ill-Equipped to Address Its Growing Homeless Crisis By...

Hard, News

Suspect in Downtown Target Shooting Apprehended After Hourslong Standoff

January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025

The Arrest Came Less Than 24 Hours After a Shooting at the figat7th Shopping Mall That Left Two Target Employees...

Dining, News

Mar Vista Restaurant “Rustic Kitchen” to Close After Nearly a Decade

January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025

Owners Noelle and John Fanaris announce bittersweet decision to shutter the neighborhood favorite as their 10-year lease ends Rustic Kitchen,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Brian Averill Unopposed for Second Term as VNC President

January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025

Thirty-Four Candidates File for Twenty-One Spots, as Several Incumbents Are Seeking Another Two-Year Stint  By Nick Antonicello The filing deadline...

Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in West Los Angeles Sexual Assault Case

December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024

Hajhosseini Reportedly Pressured One Victim Into Consuming Alcohol, After Which She Lost Consciousness and Was Assaulted Detectives with the Los...
News, upbeat

Gov. Newsom Touts New 2025 Laws to Strengthen Civil Rights and Inclusivity

December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024

The Laws Cover Various Aspects of Society, From Education to Property California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a recent news release,...

