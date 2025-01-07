January 7, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Homeless Man Struck Near Same Intersection of Tragic Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

This Intersection Has Been Under Scrutiny Since a Tragic Hit-And-Run on Dec. 22 Claimed the Life of 85-Year-Old Judy Mershon

On Jan. 5, around 8:25 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting a traffic collision in the 2400 block of Wilshire Boulevard, just east of Chelsea Avenue, the same intersection where an Army veteran was recently killed in a hit-and-run.

Upon arriving, officers found a pedestrian, described as a homeless male in his late 60s, who had been run over by a westbound vehicle on Wilshire Boulevard. The pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was lying in the roadway at the time of the incident, according to SMPD. He was taken to a local hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. Authorities have stated that there is no indication of driving under the influence in this crash. Details about the vehicle’s speed at the time of the collision are unavailable, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A tragic hit-and-run near the same location on Dec. 22 claimed the life of 85-year-old Judy Mershon, an Army veteran. Friends and family gathered at Lighthouse Church for a memorial, highlighting Mershon’s forgiving nature and her service during the Vietnam War. According to ABC7, Mershon was known for her kindness, faith, and playful sense of humor.

Mershon was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Rod Sharif, who was later arrested on Dec. 27. Police used surveillance footage and gathered evidence from Sharif’s home, including a white Toyota Rav4 with front-end damage. Sharif faces charges of murder and felony hit-and-run, with prior arrests for DUI and reckless driving noted by the police.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Two Comedy Shows Coming to Mar Vista Grocery Store

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

A Curated Selection of Asian and International Groceries Will Be Provided Alongside the Entertainment Fatty Mart in Mar Vista is...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Gov. Newsom: “New Offshore Drilling Has No Place in California”

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

The Biden Administration’s Recent Move Safeguards Over 625 Million Acres across the U.S., Including The Pacific Coast of California California...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Collision at Navy Street Injures At Least One Victim

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

The Accident Led to Traffic Disruptions A vehicle accident causing injuries was reported Friday evening at 1 Navy St. in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This 47-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Is Going for $22M

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

The Half-Acre Lot Includes 33 On-Site Parking Spaces, Additional Driveway Parking and a Swimming Pool A midcentury multifamily property offering...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Up To $25K Reward Offered For Info on October Hit-and-Run That Left Woman With Severe Injuries

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

The Reward Is Part of the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-And-Run Reward Program Trust Fund Detectives with the Los Angeles...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This 3-Bed Oceanfront Marina del Rey Condo is Going for $4.25M

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Built in 1971 and Recently Remodeled, The Condo Combines Modern Design with Natural Materials A luxury oceanfront condominium offering panoramic...
Hard, News

Speed Limit Adjustments Finalize Across Santa Monica, More Streets Scheduled in Coming Weeks

January 3, 2025

Read more
January 3, 2025

The Santa Monica City Council Unanimously Approved the Speed Limit Recommendations in August 2024, and the Department of Transportation Has...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Coming January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Launches Initiative to House Homeless Veterans Following Federal Policy Change

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

The Announcement Comes as Recent Department of Housing and Urban Development Data Shows a 10% Decrease in Street Homelessness in...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

OPINION: Los Angeles Is Decades Overdue to Switch Housing It Likes to Housing It Can Afford

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Mark Ryavec Argues That Decades of Mismanagement and Costly Missteps Leave L.A. Ill-Equipped to Address Its Growing Homeless Crisis By...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Downtown Target Shooting Apprehended After Hourslong Standoff

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

The Arrest Came Less Than 24 Hours After a Shooting at the figat7th Shopping Mall That Left Two Target Employees...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Mar Vista Restaurant “Rustic Kitchen” to Close After Nearly a Decade

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Owners Noelle and John Fanaris announce bittersweet decision to shutter the neighborhood favorite as their 10-year lease ends Rustic Kitchen,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Brian Averill Unopposed for Second Term as VNC President

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Thirty-Four Candidates File for Twenty-One Spots, as Several Incumbents Are Seeking Another Two-Year Stint  By Nick Antonicello The filing deadline...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in West Los Angeles Sexual Assault Case

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Hajhosseini Reportedly Pressured One Victim Into Consuming Alcohol, After Which She Lost Consciousness and Was Assaulted Detectives with the Los...

