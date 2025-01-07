Homeless Man Struck Near Same Intersection of Tragic Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

This Intersection Has Been Under Scrutiny Since a Tragic Hit-And-Run on Dec. 22 Claimed the Life of 85-Year-Old Judy Mershon

On Jan. 5, around 8:25 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting a traffic collision in the 2400 block of Wilshire Boulevard, just east of Chelsea Avenue, the same intersection where an Army veteran was recently killed in a hit-and-run.

Upon arriving, officers found a pedestrian, described as a homeless male in his late 60s, who had been run over by a westbound vehicle on Wilshire Boulevard. The pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was lying in the roadway at the time of the incident, according to SMPD. He was taken to a local hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. Authorities have stated that there is no indication of driving under the influence in this crash. Details about the vehicle’s speed at the time of the collision are unavailable, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A tragic hit-and-run near the same location on Dec. 22 claimed the life of 85-year-old Judy Mershon, an Army veteran. Friends and family gathered at Lighthouse Church for a memorial, highlighting Mershon’s forgiving nature and her service during the Vietnam War. According to ABC7, Mershon was known for her kindness, faith, and playful sense of humor.

Mershon was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Rod Sharif, who was later arrested on Dec. 27. Police used surveillance footage and gathered evidence from Sharif’s home, including a white Toyota Rav4 with front-end damage. Sharif faces charges of murder and felony hit-and-run, with prior arrests for DUI and reckless driving noted by the police.