This 3-Bed Oceanfront Marina del Rey Condo is Going for $4.25M

A luxury oceanfront condominium offering panoramic coastal views is now available for $4.25 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property at 4403 Ocean Front Walk, Unit 205, features 1,952 square feet of living space in the heart of the Marina Peninsula.

Built in 1971 and recently remodeled, the condo combines modern design with natural materials. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the open-plan living area flood the space with light and offer unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. A floating staircase leads to a primary suite occupying the entire second floor, complete with a soaking tub, heated floors, and an ocean-facing loft for relaxation or remote work.

The kitchen boasts high-end Wolf appliances and a waterfall island, catering to those who enjoy entertaining. Additional amenities include a media room with a built-in projector, tandem parking for two cars, and access to a shared rooftop deck.

The property’s homeowners’ association fees are $765 per month, covering maintenance for shared amenities. The unit is part of a 10-condo building situated on a 7,446-square-foot lot zoned for residential use.

