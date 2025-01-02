Mayor Bass Launches Initiative to House Homeless Veterans Following Federal Policy Change

The Announcement Comes as Recent Department of Housing and Urban Development Data Shows a 10% Decrease in Street Homelessness in Los Angeles Over the Past Year



Mayor Karen Bass announced a new initiative Wednesday aimed at reducing homelessness among veterans in Los Angeles, in collaboration with U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis. The initiative follows a significant regulatory change that allows veterans to access both disability benefits and housing assistance, a policy shift Bass successfully advocated for last year.

The announcement comes as recent Department of Housing and Urban Development data shows a 10% decrease in street homelessness in Los Angeles over the past year, including a 23% drop in veteran homelessness, a sharp contrast to the 18% increase in homelessness nationwide.

“Our work to change the old and failed way of doing things is why we’re seeing real progress in Los Angeles,” Bass said in a statement. “This initiative connects veterans with property owners who benefit from guaranteed rent payments and tenants who have proven to be honorable and reliable. I urge property owners to join this patriotic effort to save lives.”

The initiative involves a partnership between the Mayor’s Office, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, and local housing authorities to streamline the housing voucher process for veterans. It also includes enhanced support for landlords and the engagement of organizations like U.S. VETS to help match veterans with housing opportunities.

The initiative builds on Bass’s efforts to address homelessness since declaring a state of emergency on her first day in office. During her first year, homelessness in Los Angeles saw its first decline in six years, driven in part by her “Inside Safe” program, which moves individuals from encampments into housing.

The Mayor’s Office is calling on property owners, community leaders, and residents to support the initiative. Landlords interested in renting units to veterans can contact the city for assistance, while unhoused veterans are encouraged to seek help through local VA services.