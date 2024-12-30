December 31, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in West Los Angeles Sexual Assault Case

Hajhosseini Reportedly Pressured One Victim Into Consuming Alcohol, After Which She Lost Consciousness and Was Assaulted

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section are seeking additional victims and witnesses in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a Los Angeles doctor.

Babak Hajhosseini, 42, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2024, on suspicion of sexually assaulting an unconscious person. Hajhosseini, a wound and burn specialist, practiced at Wound and Burn Centers of America in Los Angeles and Catalina Island Health on Catalina Island. Investigators allege he used job recruiting websites to entice potential victims with promises of high hourly wages, inviting them to work overtime at his residence. Once there, Hajhosseini reportedly pressured at least one victim into consuming an alcoholic beverage, after which she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted and recorded.

Hajhosseini posted bail on Nov. 29. On Dec. 23, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against him, including two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and several counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person.

Although the charges currently involve a single victim, investigators believe additional victims may exist. To aid in the investigation, detectives have released a photo of Hajhosseini, urging anyone with information or who may have been victimized to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Officer Lee at the Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. Tips can also be provided outside of business hours by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips are accepted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or via the Crime Stoppers website at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Additionally, tipsters can use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge any potential victims to come forward.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Gov. Newsom Touts New 2025 Laws to Strengthen Civil Rights and Inclusivity

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

The Laws Cover Various Aspects of Society, From Education to Property California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a recent news release,...
News, upbeat

110 Years Ago, Charlie Chaplin Debuted The Iconic “Tramp” Character From Venice Beach

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

The 1914 short Kid Auto Races at Venice introduced the iconic character that would become synonymous with silent film, sparking...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$75M Malibu Estate Hits Market on Coveted “Billionaire’s Beach”

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

The Home Offers Sweeping Views of the Queen’s Necklace, Palos Verdes, and Catalina Island A sprawling estate on Malibu’s exclusive...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, upbeat

Venice Arts Opens Spring Registration for Youth Workshops

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

The Workshops Offer Ages 10 to 18 the Chance to Explore Photography, Filmmaking, Animation, and Narrative Illustration Venice Arts has...
Hard, News

UCLA Police Investigate Off-Campus Assault as Hate Crime

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

The Suspects Are Described as Four White or Middle Eastern Males in Their Early 20s The UCLA Police Department is...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27,...
News, upbeat

LAPD to Host Holiday Ice Skating Event for Children in Need

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

The Event Features Members of the LAPD Ice Hockey Team, Olympic Figure Skater Tai Babilonia and Members of the la...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa Explores Ancient Land of Thrace in New Exhibition

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Thrace Was a Region Spanning Present-Day Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, and Turkey That Is Renowned for Its Skilled Warriors, Horsemen, and...
Hard, News

L.A. Moonlight Fireworks Cruise in Marina del Rey to Ring in 2025

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

The Entertainer Yacht departs from Fisherman’s Village, located at 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey Los Angeles partygoers can celebrate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

California Makes 117 Arrests, Recovers $38K Under “Operation Holiday Watch”

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

The Enforcement Campaign Took Place Across Multiple California Communities In the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, California Governor...
Dining, News

Café Gratitude to Collaborate with Medical Medium For Venice Beach Pop-Up Dinner

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

The event, held at Café Gratitude’s Venice location at 512 Rose Avenue, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m....

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Vietnam War Veteran Killed in Santa Monica Hit-and-Run on Wilshire

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect After Fatal Collision The life of a Vietnam War veteran was extinguished in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Ray Kappe-Designed Rustic Canyon Home Lists For Nearly $4M

December 24, 2024

Read more
December 24, 2024

The Property Includes Three Bedrooms, Four Bathrooms, and Numerous Balconies and Decks A striking home designed by acclaimed architect Ray...

Photo: City of Malibu
News, upbeat

Malibu to Offer Free Emergency Response Training in 2025

December 24, 2024

Read more
December 24, 2024

Participants Will Learn Essential Skills to Prepare Themselves, Their Families, Businesses, or Organizations for Emergencies The City of Malibu is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR