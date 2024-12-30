LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in West Los Angeles Sexual Assault Case

Hajhosseini Reportedly Pressured One Victim Into Consuming Alcohol, After Which She Lost Consciousness and Was Assaulted

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section are seeking additional victims and witnesses in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a Los Angeles doctor.

Babak Hajhosseini, 42, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2024, on suspicion of sexually assaulting an unconscious person. Hajhosseini, a wound and burn specialist, practiced at Wound and Burn Centers of America in Los Angeles and Catalina Island Health on Catalina Island. Investigators allege he used job recruiting websites to entice potential victims with promises of high hourly wages, inviting them to work overtime at his residence. Once there, Hajhosseini reportedly pressured at least one victim into consuming an alcoholic beverage, after which she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted and recorded.

Hajhosseini posted bail on Nov. 29. On Dec. 23, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against him, including two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and several counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person.

Although the charges currently involve a single victim, investigators believe additional victims may exist. To aid in the investigation, detectives have released a photo of Hajhosseini, urging anyone with information or who may have been victimized to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Officer Lee at the Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. Tips can also be provided outside of business hours by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips are accepted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or via the Crime Stoppers website at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Additionally, tipsters can use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge any potential victims to come forward.