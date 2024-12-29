(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 30, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$75M Malibu Estate Hits Market on Coveted “Billionaire’s Beach”

December 29, 2024

The Home Offers Sweeping Views of the Queen’s Necklace, Palos Verdes, and Catalina Island A sprawling estate on Malibu’s exclusive...
News, upbeat

Venice Arts Opens Spring Registration for Youth Workshops

December 29, 2024

The Workshops Offer Ages 10 to 18 the Chance to Explore Photography, Filmmaking, Animation, and Narrative Illustration Venice Arts has...
Hard, News

UCLA Police Investigate Off-Campus Assault as Hate Crime

December 29, 2024

The Suspects Are Described as Four White or Middle Eastern Males in Their Early 20s The UCLA Police Department is...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

December 29, 2024

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27,...
News, upbeat

LAPD to Host Holiday Ice Skating Event for Children in Need

December 26, 2024

The Event Features Members of the LAPD Ice Hockey Team, Olympic Figure Skater Tai Babilonia and Members of the la...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa Explores Ancient Land of Thrace in New Exhibition

December 26, 2024

Thrace Was a Region Spanning Present-Day Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, and Turkey That Is Renowned for Its Skilled Warriors, Horsemen, and...
Hard, News

L.A. Moonlight Fireworks Cruise in Marina del Rey to Ring in 2025

December 26, 2024

The Entertainer Yacht departs from Fisherman’s Village, located at 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey Los Angeles partygoers can celebrate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

California Makes 117 Arrests, Recovers $38K Under “Operation Holiday Watch”

December 25, 2024

The Enforcement Campaign Took Place Across Multiple California Communities In the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, California Governor...
Dining, News

Café Gratitude to Collaborate with Medical Medium For Venice Beach Pop-Up Dinner

December 25, 2024

The event, held at Café Gratitude’s Venice location at 512 Rose Avenue, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m....

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Vietnam War Veteran Killed in Santa Monica Hit-and-Run on Wilshire

December 25, 2024

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect After Fatal Collision The life of a Vietnam War veteran was extinguished in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Ray Kappe-Designed Rustic Canyon Home Lists For Nearly $4M

December 24, 2024

The Property Includes Three Bedrooms, Four Bathrooms, and Numerous Balconies and Decks A striking home designed by acclaimed architect Ray...

Photo: City of Malibu
News, upbeat

Malibu to Offer Free Emergency Response Training in 2025

December 24, 2024

Participants Will Learn Essential Skills to Prepare Themselves, Their Families, Businesses, or Organizations for Emergencies The City of Malibu is...

Photo: Ōwa
News, upbeat

Ōwa to Host NYE Celebration with Dinner and Late-Night Party

December 23, 2024

Tickets, priced at $125 per person, include both the dinner and admission to the late-night festivities Ōwa, a popular restaurant...

Photo: Office of Rob Bonta
Hard, News

CA Attorney General Bonta Supports Federal Contractor Wage Increase in Ninth Circuit Case

December 23, 2024

The Federal Rule, Implemented by the Dol, Applies to Federal Contracts Nationwide and Is Projected to Benefit Hundreds of Thousands...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6M Spanish-Mediterranean Home in Pali Includes Canyon and Ocean Views

December 22, 2024

The 4,257-Square-Foot Residence Features Four Bedrooms and Five and a Half Bathrooms A Spanish-Mediterranean style home at 16647 Bienveneda Place...

