Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence

Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27, as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a Vietnam veteran on December 22, according to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD).

The woman, a Santa Monica resident, was crossing the street on Wilshire southbound and was struck by a Toyota RAV4 heading eastbound. The driver then fled the scene at a high rate of speed as several witnesses watched. The crash was caught on surveillance video. The unidentified woman, a veteran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SMPD’s Traffic Unit, along with SWAT officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, executed search and arrest warrants at the home of the suspect, identified as Rod Sharif, in Santa Monica Canyon. Authorities recovered several pieces of evidence from the residence, including a white Toyota RAV4 with significant front-end damage consistent with a collision.

Sharif was taken into custody and booked on charges of murder and felony hit-and-run. Police revealed that Sharif has a history of prior arrests for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward. Those with relevant details can contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov, Investigator Lantz Lewis at Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov, or the SMPD non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491. The department’s Watch Commander is also available 24/7 at 310-458-8427.