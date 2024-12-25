Café Gratitude to Collaborate with Medical Medium For Venice Beach Pop-Up Dinner

The event, held at Café Gratitude’s Venice location at 512 Rose Avenue, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Café Gratitude is set to host a pop-up dinner on Wednesday, January 15, featuring Anthony William, known as the “Medical Medium,” to celebrate the launch of new menu items inspired by his health-focused philosophies.

The event, held at Café Gratitude’s Venice location at 512 Rose Avenue, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes a meet-and-greet session followed by a four-course, plant-based dinner.

The menu, designed around William’s dietary guidelines, is described as plant-based, gluten-free, oil-free, soy-free, nut-free, and low-sodium, with options for fat-free entrees. The evening’s itinerary begins with a red carpet arrival and photo opportunities with William from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner service from 7 to 9 p.m.

William, a self-described expert on chronic illness and a best-selling author, is credited with popularizing the celery juice trend and advocating for heavy metal detoxes. His collaboration with Café Gratitude highlights his approach to food as a tool for healing, aiming to offer attendees a meal crafted around his dietary insights.

For more info, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cafe-gratitude-x-medical-medium-pop-up-dinner-in-venice-beach-tickets-1083660159709?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.