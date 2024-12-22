Renowned Architect Explores Art and Technology in Debut U.S. Exhibition at L.A. Louver

Mayne, Known for His Groundbreaking Architectural Designs, Delves Into How Cutting-Edge Computer Technologies Can Address Enduring Artistic Questions

L.A. Louver is hosting the debut American exhibition of Thom Mayne, the renowned Los Angeles-based architect and artist, with a new collection of work exploring the interplay of impermanence, materiality, and advanced technology.

Titled Shaping Accident, the exhibition runs through Jan. 4, 2025.

Mayne, known for his groundbreaking architectural designs, delves into how cutting-edge computer technologies can address enduring artistic questions. His approach merges traditional art concepts with innovative digital methods, creating a dynamic fusion of drawing, sculpture, and printing.

Each piece begins with a computer algorithm that translates conceptual ideas into physical forms. By employing principles such as selection, iteration, and evolution—borrowed from natural processes—Mayne uses “primitives” as foundational shapes to generate intricate designs. These shapes undergo digital manipulation through processes like rotation, stacking, and adjustments to transparency, guided by scripts Mayne develops.

Despite the highly controlled parameters, the resulting works reflect a tension between chance and choice, raising questions about the balance of automation and artistic intent.

The final compositions are produced using advanced 3D printing techniques, layering UV ink onto aluminum, wood, or paper panels to create richly textured surfaces. These precise yet tactile works nod to Mayne’s earlier experiments from the 1980s, which incorporated ephemeral materials like rust, pigment, and gold leaf—elements that evolved with time.