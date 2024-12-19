December 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: VB Studios

Venice Beach Studios’ Christmas Concert to Benefit Military Vets

Headlining the Concert Is Michel Pascal, Known for His “Medicine Voice,” Alongside Performances by Pianist Myron McKinley

Venice Beach Studios will host a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 22, to celebrate the holiday season and support military veterans. The event, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Blankspaces on Venice Boulevard, promises an evening of inspiration, music, and community.

Headlining the concert is Michel Pascal, known for his “Medicine Voice,” alongside performances by pianist Myron McKinley and drummer Stacey Lamont Sydnor. Together, the trio will deliver an electrifying showcase of talent, blending soulful melodies and energizing rhythms to create a memorable holiday experience.

The evening, held at Venice Beach Studios at 606 Venice Blvd. will open with a brief guided meditation led by Juliana Klinkert, designed to center the audience and prepare them for an evening of celebration. Organizers describe the event as an opportunity to kick off the holidays with joy, heart, and unity.

In a gesture of appreciation, the concert is offering free admission to military veterans with proper verification. Veterans can use the promo code “VetsWeLove” when reserving their tickets through Eventbrite and will need to present valid identification at the door. 

Veterans with questions are encouraged to contact organizers at vbseventslive@gmail.com.

Tickets for the general public are also available for purchase on Eventbrite.

in News, upbeat
