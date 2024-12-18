Newsom Declares State of Emergency to Address Bird Flu Outbreak

The Outbreak Was First Reported in Texas and Kansas in March 2024 and Has Since Led to 61 Confirmed Human Cases Across Seven States, Including 34 in California

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency on Wednesday to bolster California’s response to the spread of avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as Bird Flu.

The declaration aims to streamline state efforts, enhance preparedness, and accelerate containment measures as the virus continues to spread among dairy cattle and poultry in 16 states, including California.

The announcement follows the detection of Bird Flu in dairy cows on farms in Southern California.

The outbreak was first reported in Texas and Kansas in March 2024 and has since led to 61 confirmed human cases across seven states, including 34 in California. While nearly all human infections have been linked to exposure to infected cattle, there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission in California, officials said.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” Newsom said in a statement. “While the risk to the public remains low, we are committed to protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information.”

The emergency declaration provides state and local agencies with expanded flexibility regarding staffing, contracting, and other administrative rules to support containment efforts. California has already implemented the nation’s largest testing and monitoring system to track and manage the outbreak.

The state’s cross-agency response includes efforts to minimize farmworker exposure, reduce raw dairy contamination, and prevent the virus’s spread. Agencies such as the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), and the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) are coordinating public awareness campaigns, distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to high-risk workers, and ensuring access to flu vaccinations.

Bird Flu was first detected in wild birds in the United States in 2022 and identified in California’s wild bird population later that year. The virus’s presence in dairy cattle was confirmed in California in August 2024, prompting the activation of the state’s Medical Health Coordination Center.