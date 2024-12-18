December 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Fia Restaurant Honors Veterans with a Special Thanksgiving Lunch in Santa Monica

Chef Scott Erickson, a Former U.S. Marine, Leads Fia’s Efforts to Give Back

This Thanksgiving, Fia Restaurant extended its commitment to the community by donating a special Thanksgiving lunch to The Veterans Collective and U.S. Vets, an organization dedicated to supporting America’s veterans.

We spoke to one of the veterans to find out more about her life on the VA Campus:

For Fia’s Executive Chef Scott Erickson, a former U.S. Marine, this initiative is deeply personal. Chef Erickson credits his military service with shaping his values of duty, camaraderie, and resilience—principles he carries into his culinary work. “Giving back to those who have served is not just an act of kindness; it’s a reflection of the bonds we share as a community,” said Erickson.

Another special surprise was the arrival of Santa and Mrs.Claus to greet and take photos with the veterans. 

This traditional Thanksgiving meal was prepared with Fia’s signature quality and care. “This is more than just a meal,” Erickson emphasized. “It’s a way to show our gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans.” By partnering with The Veterans Collective and U.S. Vets, Fia hopes to bring warmth and support to the community of veterans who have given so much.

Fia Restaurant invites others to join in honoring veterans this Thanksgiving by finding ways to give back and support those who have served. Together, the community can make the holiday season a meaningful time of appreciation and connection.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Fiasco at Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenue

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Oversized vehicles, illegal dumping, drug deals plague locals in the heart of Venice By Nick Antonicello A series of images...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Lincoln Blvd.’s “The Colony” Encompasses Twenty Restaurant Selections

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Twenty Selections Under One Roof By Nick Antonicello With some twenty cuisine selections, The Colony is now up and running...

Photo: The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners
Hard, News

Venice Beach’s Iconic “Declaration” Statue to Be Removed Within Months. There’s Still Time for a Patron to Save It

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Declaration Is Now Months Away From Being Dismantled and Transferred to di Suvero’s Sculpture Park in Petaluma, CA. By Zach...

Photo: Fred Fitness
News, upbeat

AI-Powered Gym “Fred Fitness” to Debut in Santa Monica

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Fred Fitness Is Part of a Broader Partnership With Clever Fit and Egym, Which Recently Secured $200 Million in Growth...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/rdZtcGpfAi pic.twitter.com/dSaI3Sydkw — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 18, 2024

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Cyclist Injured in Collision at Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The Incident Caused Traffic Delays as Authorities Investigated the Crash Emergency responders were dispatched Monday to a bicycle collision at...

Photo: Instagram: @twobitcircus
News, upbeat

Micro-Amusement Park “Two Bit Circus” Opens Pop-Up on The Promenade

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

Guests Can Enjoy Unlimited Gameplay for a $25 Admission Fee, With Highlights Including a VR-Enhanced “Cocktail Shooter” Game Two Bit...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic
News, upbeat

Venice Family Clinic Awarded $1M Grant for New Inglewood Facility

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The 16,037-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Care to Approximately 4,000 Individuals Each Year Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit health center serving...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

1940s Mar Vista Duplex to Become Six-Story Apartment Building: Report

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

The Project Is Being Designed by Mika Design Group, Which Has Envisioned a Contemporary Podium-Style Building A 1940s duplex on...
Hard, News

Jeffrey Stanton, Leading Venice Beach Historian Who Authored “Coney Island of the Pacific”, Passes Away at 79

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

The City of Los Angeles Honored Him Earlier This Year With the Inaugural “Venice Preservationist Award” By Zach Armstrong Jeffrey...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Estate on Sunset Boulevard Hits Market at $5.8M

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Amenities Include a Home Theater, a Gym, and a Sauna on the Lower Level A contemporary estate boasting six bedrooms...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/R3PiS0aYv5. pic.twitter.com/7wpTvsexWC — Yo! Venice!...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: A $1.56M Grab!

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

Freddie Freeman’s Historic Walk-Off World Series Grand Slam Auctions For $1.56 Million To Venice Local By Nick Antonicello Christmas came...

Photo: Office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 4,000 Acres Scorched, Nearly 2,000 Personnel Deployed

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Road Closures Remain in Place, Including Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes The Franklin Fire, as of Thursday,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR