(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Cyclist Injured in Collision at Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue

December 17, 2024

December 17, 2024

The Incident Caused Traffic Delays as Authorities Investigated the Crash Emergency responders were dispatched Monday to a bicycle collision at...

Photo: Instagram: @twobitcircus
News, upbeat

Micro-Amusement Park “Two Bit Circus” Opens Pop-Up on The Promenade

December 17, 2024

December 17, 2024

Guests Can Enjoy Unlimited Gameplay for a $25 Admission Fee, With Highlights Including a VR-Enhanced “Cocktail Shooter” Game Two Bit...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic
News, upbeat

Venice Family Clinic Awarded $1M Grant for New Inglewood Facility

December 17, 2024

December 17, 2024

The 16,037-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Care to Approximately 4,000 Individuals Each Year Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit health center serving...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

1940s Mar Vista Duplex to Become Six-Story Apartment Building: Report

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

The Project Is Being Designed by Mika Design Group, Which Has Envisioned a Contemporary Podium-Style Building A 1940s duplex on...
Hard, News

Jeffrey Stanton, Leading Venice Beach Historian Who Authored “Coney Island of the Pacific”, Passes Away at 79

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

The City of Los Angeles Honored Him Earlier This Year With the Inaugural “Venice Preservationist Award” By Zach Armstrong Jeffrey...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Estate on Sunset Boulevard Hits Market at $5.8M

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

Amenities Include a Home Theater, a Gym, and a Sauna on the Lower Level A contemporary estate boasting six bedrooms...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/R3PiS0aYv5. pic.twitter.com/7wpTvsexWC — Yo! Venice!...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: A $1.56M Grab!

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Freddie Freeman’s Historic Walk-Off World Series Grand Slam Auctions For $1.56 Million To Venice Local By Nick Antonicello Christmas came...

Photo: Office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 4,000 Acres Scorched, Nearly 2,000 Personnel Deployed

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Road Closures Remain in Place, Including Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes The Franklin Fire, as of Thursday,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Piano Teacher Arrested by SMPD on Child Sex Abuse Charges

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Alleged Incidents Took Place at the Student’s Home and at His Music Studio in Beverly Hills’ French Conservatory of...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

Artist Stephen Glassman to Discuss New Exhibit at ARCANE Space

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Exhibit, Which Runs Through December 22, Examines Themes of Collapse, Migration, and Resilience, Incorporating Materials Like Enameled Bamboo, Brass...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What Are the Concerns About the “Monster on the Median” Project?

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Nick Antonicello Writes That The “Monster on the Median” Project Lacks Practicality and Grass Roots Support By Nick Antonicello For...
Hard, News

Coastal Commission Approves Development Permit for Venice Dell Housing Project

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Despite Approval From the Los Angeles City Council in 2021 and 2022, the Project Has Faced a Series of Lawsuits...

