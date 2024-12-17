Cyclist Injured in Collision at Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue

The Incident Caused Traffic Delays as Authorities Investigated the Crash

Emergency responders were dispatched Monday to a bicycle collision at the intersection of Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue, where a cyclist sustained injuries, as reported by Local Accident Reports.

Fire crews and paramedics quickly arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance. The injured cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Details on the severity of the injuries have not yet been released, LAR reported.

The incident caused traffic delays as authorities investigated the crash and worked to clear the area. Officials have not disclosed the cause of the collision or whether any contributing factors were involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.