Six-Bed Estate on Sunset Boulevard Hits Market at $5.8M

Amenities Include a Home Theater, a Gym, and a Sauna on the Lower Level

A contemporary estate boasting six bedrooms and eight bathrooms has been listed at $5.8 million in the Pacific Palisades at 16991 Sunset Boulevard. The 7,167-square-foot property is offered at $809 per square foot.

The home, described as a modern architectural masterpiece, greets visitors with a grand foyer and a living room featuring soaring ceilings and expansive glass panels. The design integrates indoor and outdoor spaces.

Amenities include a home theater, a gym, and a sauna on the lower level, with an elevator connecting all floors. The primary suite occupies an entire level, offering ocean views. The property features six parking spaces and unobstructed views of the Pacific.

Listing agents Lee Mintz and Michael Yue represent the property. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/16991-sunset-boulevard-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1732143187117758385/.