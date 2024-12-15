December 16, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com

in News, Video
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: A $1.56M Grab!

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Freddie Freeman’s Historic Walk-Off World Series Grand Slam Auctions For $1.56 Million To Venice Local By Nick Antonicello Christmas came...

Photo: Office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 4,000 Acres Scorched, Nearly 2,000 Personnel Deployed

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Road Closures Remain in Place, Including Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes The Franklin Fire, as of Thursday,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Piano Teacher Arrested by SMPD on Child Sex Abuse Charges

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Alleged Incidents Took Place at the Student’s Home and at His Music Studio in Beverly Hills’ French Conservatory of...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

Artist Stephen Glassman to Discuss New Exhibit at ARCANE Space

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Exhibit, Which Runs Through December 22, Examines Themes of Collapse, Migration, and Resilience, Incorporating Materials Like Enameled Bamboo, Brass...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What Are the Concerns About the “Monster on the Median” Project?

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Nick Antonicello Writes That The “Monster on the Median” Project Lacks Practicality and Grass Roots Support By Nick Antonicello For...
Hard, News

Coastal Commission Approves Development Permit for Venice Dell Housing Project

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Despite Approval From the Los Angeles City Council in 2021 and 2022, the Project Has Faced a Series of Lawsuits...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rulings Spell the End of Proposed Merger Between Albertson’s and Kroger

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Grocery Chain Announces Kroger Lawsuit in Separate Press Release Albertsons Companies, Inc. has announced the termination of its proposed merger with...
Dining, News

TONIGHT: La Cabaña to Celebrate 60 Years with a Throwback Fiesta

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

La Cabaña Began in 1963 as a Small, Thatched-Roof Hut, or “CabañA,” and Has Grown Into a Beloved Venice Landmark...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside Ghirardelli’s New Shop in Santa Monica

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

The Store Offers Sundaes, Shakes, and Various Chocolate Gifts The Store Offers Sundaes, Shakes, and Various Chocolate Gifts. pic.twitter.com/XJsr4BeNGq —...

Photo: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Grows to Over 3,000 Acres, Forces Thousands to Evacuate in Malibu

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Key Roads, Including Portions of Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes, Are Closed The Franklin Fire has scorched...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/rdZtcGpfAi pic.twitter.com/JDyUvL0nxe — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 11, 2024

Photo: Instagram: @sanvicenteclubs
News, upbeat

San Vicente Santa Monica: New Luxury Club Opens as a Haven for L.A.’s Elite

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Cindy Crawford and Laura Dern Have Expressed Enthusiasm About the New Venue A new luxury private club has opened its...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 62nd Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade Will Be Jimmy Buffett-Themed

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Popular Viewing Spots Include Fisherman’s Village, Burton Chace Park, and the South Jetty The 62nd Annual Marina del Rey Holiday...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Ahead of CCC Review, City Department Urges Venice Dell Housing Project Not Go Forward

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Coastal Commission Is Set to Take Up the Venice Dell Community Project on Wednesday The Los Angeles Department of Transportation...

