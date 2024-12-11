December 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Look Inside Ghirardelli’s New Shop in Santa Monica

The Store Offers Sundaes, Shakes, and Various Chocolate Gifts

in News, Video
Photo: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Grows to Over 3,000 Acres, Forces Thousands to Evacuate in Malibu

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Key Roads, Including Portions of Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes, Are Closed The Franklin Fire has scorched...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com

Photo: Instagram: @sanvicenteclubs
News, upbeat

San Vicente Santa Monica: New Luxury Club Opens as a Haven for L.A.’s Elite

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Cindy Crawford and Laura Dern Have Expressed Enthusiasm About the New Venue A new luxury private club has opened its...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 62nd Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade Will Be Jimmy Buffett-Themed

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Popular Viewing Spots Include Fisherman's Village, Burton Chace Park, and the South Jetty The 62nd Annual Marina del Rey Holiday...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Ahead of CCC Review, City Department Urges Venice Dell Housing Project Not Go Forward

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Coastal Commission Is Set to Take Up the Venice Dell Community Project on Wednesday The Los Angeles Department of Transportation...

Photo: Official
News

“A Safer 11 for a Better 11” Initiative Targets Crime Reduction, Infrastructure Upgrades

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11 Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Sign Up Now at Venice.SchoolofRock.com

Photo: Instagram: @vdgn
Hard, News

A Shoplifter Robbed This Venice Beach Store. It Created A Clothing Line Because Of It

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

The "Wanted" Collection Includes T-Shirts, Hoodies, Beanies, Shorts, and Pants, All Featuring a Cartoonish Depiction of the Suspect A Venice...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Builds Out New Outdoor Seating Area

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Longtime Venice Locale Finalizing Major Upgrade for Customers  By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina, the longtime Mexican restaurant located on Washington...
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in January, offering guests and the public a...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Cafe Complete New Renovations

December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024

The Iconic Coffee Shop and Meeting Place Has a Fresh New Look By Nick Antonicello The Cow's End, located in...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

