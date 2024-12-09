December 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration

News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Cafe Complete New Renovations

December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024

The Iconic Coffee Shop and Meeting Place Has a Fresh New Look By Nick Antonicello The Cow’s End, located in...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Winston House, a Signature Music Venue and Restaurant of Venice Beach, to Close After Three Years

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Through the Years, a Multitude of Influential Artists Have Collaborated With the Venue Including Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan By...
Hard, News

CD-11 Councilwoman Park Launches 2026 Reelection Bid

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Freshman LA Council Member Aggressively Raising Reelection Dollars for Her Campaign By Nick Antonicello LA City Councilmember Traci Park has...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Newhouse Expected to Enter State Senate Race to Succeed Ben Allen

December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024

The Soon-To-Be Candidate Apparently Is Formulating His Campaign Staff and Will Focus On the Environment, Public Safety and Other Quality-Of-Life...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/HBLE077zCX For More Information pic.twitter.com/LmvRqZL45Z — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 5, 2024

Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

This Venice Restaurant Made LA Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in LA

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

The Menu Showcases Striking Seafood Dishes, Such as Surf Clams in Culantro Leche de Tigre and Shrimp Dumplings Si! Mon,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Apartment Building to Be Replaced by Affordable Housing Under Mayor Initiative: Report

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

Plans for the Five-Story Building Include 42 One- And Two-Bedroom Apartments A six-unit apartment building in Mar Vista is set...

Photo: CDPH
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com More Info at https://t.co/iEAhilbDle pic.twitter.com/jRiFwLrnnY — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 4, 2024
News, upbeat

California’s CARE Court Program Expands Statewide to Address Mental Health

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans...
News, upbeat

Post 283 Legion Seeks Volunteers for Rose Bowl Parade Float

December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024

This Year’s Float Celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States Army Post 283 of the American Legion is inviting...

