Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

By Susan Payne

A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a new hotspot for al fresco lunches, cozy indoor dinners and vibrant poolside cocktails on Ocean Avenue.

Shoreside is a 76-seat modern restaurant and bar with indoor, outdoor and poolside seating. Currently, the restaurant’s grand opening is slated for early December. Details on an affirmative date, events or promotions will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of its opening.

“We are thrilled to introduce Shoreside to the Santa Monica community. Much care has gone into its creation and development, from design elements to the ingredients on the menu and cocktail and wine selections. Its oceanfront views, vibrant space and dynamic offerings, have the makings of a can’t miss lifestyle destination for local and tourists alike, right in the heart of Santa Monica,” said Jon Farzam, co-owner and CEO of Shore Hotel.

Encompassing space inside the hotel lobby and outside near the pool terrace, Shoreside features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sunset views, custom terrazzo floors, woven coastal furnishing and a warm palette of bright oranges, deep blues and gentle lavender. Shoreside brings California-coastal flare to life across its indoor, outdoor and poolside spaces.

Inside the kitchen, the restaurant’s food offerings are led by Todd Bohak, a graduate of the Art Institute of Los Angeles in Santa Monica. His career flourished under the tutelage of legendary chefs like Hans Rockenwagner and James Beard and award-winner Nancy Silverton. Bohak’s formative experiences, combined with his time as an Army Airborne chef in North Carolina, and a chef for Intercontinental Hotels, Hyatt Regency and True Food Kitchens shaped Bohak’s passion for innovation, sustainability and the art of fine dining. 

At Shoreside, Bohak plans to elevate California-coastal cuisine by highlighting the region’s exceptional local ingredients and merging classic techniques with inventive twists. Shoreside’s menu will focus on the bounty of the Pacific Ocean and California’s fertile farmland with dishes that reflect a modern, seasonal approach. The menu will feature ingredients from local farmers’ markets, seafood from local fishermen and locally grown herbs for beverages and seasoning.

Inspired by the abundance of the Southern California coast, some of Bohak’s early favorite dishes include the Brandt Prime Filet, served with creamy Yukon potatoes and a rich Cabernet demi-glace; the California Hamachi Crudo with zesty ginger ponzu; and Sonoma Lamb Chops paired with mint cucumber couscous and rosemary bordelaise.

Shore Hotel opened in 2011 and is known for its eco-friendly design and contemporary architecture, featuring energy-efficient systems, solar panels and a commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Shoreside marks the hotel’s first renovations since the carpeted floors were replaced with sleek tile in 2021.

“With ourpremier beachfront location, most of our rooms boast views of the Pacific Ocean, offering a sought-after coastal experience for those visiting Los Angeles.We were also honored tohave Shore Hotelrecentlynamed Trip Advisor’s No. 1 hotel in the U.S., which is due to our exceptional staff, along with Shore Hotel’ssustainable ethos and practices that earned the hotela LEED Gold certification upon opening,” Farzam said.

Shore Hotel, a 164-key property nestled in the heart of Santa Monica and close to popular attractions, hosts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, luxurious comfort and modern amenities, exceptional service and a concierge.

To learn more about the hotel or to book a stay, visit ShoreHotel.com or find updates on Instagram @shorehotelsm and @shoresidesantamonica.

