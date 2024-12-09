A Shoplifter Robbed This Venice Beach Store. It Created A Clothing Line Because Of It

The “Wanted” Collection Includes T-Shirts, Hoodies, Beanies, Shorts, and Pants, All Featuring a Cartoonish Depiction of the Suspect

A Venice Beach boutique has transformed a frustrating shoplifting incident into a creative opportunity, launching a clothing collection inspired by the thief. Vardagen, located at 1301 Abbot Kinney Blvd., debuted its “Wanted” collection last month, featuring caricatures of a man caught on surveillance video stealing from the store.

The incident occurred in broad daylight when the thief swiped several items from a front display. Security footage captured the man, described as bald with a droopy mustache, calmly taking the merchandise before walking away. Rather than dwell on the loss, store owner Jared Ingold saw an opportunity to channel the situation into art.

“Being a small business owner, we’re always navigating ups and downs,” Ingold told KTLA. “This was a way to turn a negative into something fun and engaging.”

The “Wanted” collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, beanies, shorts, and pants, all featuring a cartoonish depiction of the suspect. The playful designs have resonated with customers, drawing attention to the boutique and sparking conversations about the challenges of operating a small business.

Ingold, who has run Vardagen for seven years, said the store has faced repeated thefts and smash-and-grab incidents. While this particular suspect has not been apprehended, Ingold doesn’t plan to press charges, reported KTLA.

“It’s not about targeting one person,” he told the local outlet. “It’s a commentary, an artistic take on the reality of what happens in small retail.”

The thief has reportedly been spotted around Venice, but for now, he remains anonymous, serving as an unlikely muse for a clothing line that blends humor and resilience.