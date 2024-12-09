December 10, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @vdgn

A Shoplifter Robbed This Venice Beach Store. It Created A Clothing Line Because Of It

The “Wanted” Collection Includes T-Shirts, Hoodies, Beanies, Shorts, and Pants, All Featuring a Cartoonish Depiction of the Suspect

A Venice Beach boutique has transformed a frustrating shoplifting incident into a creative opportunity, launching a clothing collection inspired by the thief. Vardagen, located at 1301 Abbot Kinney Blvd., debuted its “Wanted” collection last month, featuring caricatures of a man caught on surveillance video stealing from the store.

The incident occurred in broad daylight when the thief swiped several items from a front display. Security footage captured the man, described as bald with a droopy mustache, calmly taking the merchandise before walking away. Rather than dwell on the loss, store owner Jared Ingold saw an opportunity to channel the situation into art.

“Being a small business owner, we’re always navigating ups and downs,” Ingold told KTLA. “This was a way to turn a negative into something fun and engaging.”

The “Wanted” collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, beanies, shorts, and pants, all featuring a cartoonish depiction of the suspect. The playful designs have resonated with customers, drawing attention to the boutique and sparking conversations about the challenges of operating a small business.

Ingold, who has run Vardagen for seven years, said the store has faced repeated thefts and smash-and-grab incidents. While this particular suspect has not been apprehended, Ingold doesn’t plan to press charges, reported KTLA.

“It’s not about targeting one person,” he told the local outlet. “It’s a commentary, an artistic take on the reality of what happens in small retail.”

The thief has reportedly been spotted around Venice, but for now, he remains anonymous, serving as an unlikely muse for a clothing line that blends humor and resilience.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Builds Out New Outdoor Seating Area

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

Longtime Venice Locale Finalizing Major Upgrade for Customers  By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina, the longtime Mexican restaurant located on Washington...
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Cafe Complete New Renovations

December 8, 2024

Read more
December 8, 2024

The Iconic Coffee Shop and Meeting Place Has a Fresh New Look By Nick Antonicello The Cow’s End, located in...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Winston House, a Signature Music Venue and Restaurant of Venice Beach, to Close After Three Years

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Through the Years, a Multitude of Influential Artists Have Collaborated With the Venue Including Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan By...
Hard, News

CD-11 Councilwoman Park Launches 2026 Reelection Bid

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Freshman LA Council Member Aggressively Raising Reelection Dollars for Her Campaign By Nick Antonicello LA City Councilmember Traci Park has...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Newhouse Expected to Enter State Senate Race to Succeed Ben Allen

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

The Soon-To-Be Candidate Apparently Is Formulating His Campaign Staff and Will Focus On the Environment, Public Safety and Other Quality-Of-Life...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/HBLE077zCX For More Information pic.twitter.com/LmvRqZL45Z — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 5, 2024

Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

This Venice Restaurant Made LA Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in LA

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

The Menu Showcases Striking Seafood Dishes, Such as Surf Clams in Culantro Leche de Tigre and Shrimp Dumplings Si! Mon,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Apartment Building to Be Replaced by Affordable Housing Under Mayor Initiative: Report

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Plans for the Five-Story Building Include 42 One- And Two-Bedroom Apartments A six-unit apartment building in Mar Vista is set...

Photo: CDPH
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com More Info at https://t.co/iEAhilbDle pic.twitter.com/jRiFwLrnnY — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 4, 2024

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR