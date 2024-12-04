(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com
December 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans...
December 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This Year’s Float Celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States Army Post 283 of the American Legion is inviting...
December 4, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Founded in 2007 in Venice by Adam McDermott and Chad Kushner, Linus Has Blossomed Into an International Brand By Zach...
December 3, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Neighbors and Residents Agitated By The Vehicles By Nick Antonicello A longtime, permanently parked vehicle (white school bus)still exists at...
December 3, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Meat and Seafood Market is Located at 2570 Lincoln Blvd. in Venice @wildforkfoods The Meat and Seafood Market is...
December 2, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Kobayashi’s Disappearance Drew National Attention After She Failed to Communicate With Friends and Family Following Her Arrival in Los Angeles...
December 2, 2024 Nick Antonicello
All Twenty-One Board Seats up for Grabs as Election Is Scheduled for March By Nick Antonicello The bi-annual election of...
December 2, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity...
December 1, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Donations Will Benefit Kids in Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, and Marina Del ReyThe 17th Annual Muscle Beach...
December 1, 2024 Nick Antonicello
CCC Will Hear Redesignation and Rezoning in December in Newport Beach By Nick Antonicello Despite overwhelming and consistent local opposition...
December 1, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...
November 29, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...
November 28, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...
November 28, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...
November 27, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
A Reward of up to $50K Is Available for Information Leading To the Identification, Apprehension, and Conviction of the Suspect...
