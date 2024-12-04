Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a warning to avoid consuming all raw milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC following multiple detections of the H5 bird flu virus in the company’s dairy cows. A statewide recall has been initiated for all sizes of raw whole milk and cream produced after Nov. 9, officials said.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the point of sale immediately. Pasteurized milk products are safe to consume and are not affected by this recall.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) detected the bird flu virus in Raw Farm’s retail products twice. Additional testing by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) of the company’s bulk milk storage and bottled products at Raw Farm’s bottling facility showed the presence of the H5 bird flu virus.
Though the recall specifically targets raw whole milk and cream, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is advising against the consumption of any Raw Farm products, including cheese, kefir, and butter, due to contamination concerns. CDPH advises consumers to avoid raw milk “pet food topper” and “pet food kefir” products marketed to pet owners. They should neither eat this food themselves nor feed it to their pets.
Cats, dogs, and other animals may become sick with bird flu after drinking raw milk. Cats on infected dairy farms in multiple states have died from bird flu, most likely from drinking raw milk from infected cows. CDPH encourages pet owners to avoid feeding their pets raw pet food products in general, including raw milk-based products. To further limit risk to pets, pet owners should also keep their pets away from sick or dead birds.
As a precaution, the CDFA has placed Raw Farm under quarantine, halting distribution of its raw dairy products made on or after Nov. 27.
No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported in Los Angeles County. County health inspectors will visit retail locations selling Raw Farm items to ensure these products are removed from shelves.
Retailers where the recalled product was sold in LA County include:
Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.
- Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040
- Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046
- Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067
- Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101
- Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302
- Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029
- Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Lassen’s Natural Foods, 1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
- Lassen’s Natural Foods, 2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Lassen’s Natural Foods, 710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Lazy Acres, 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
- Mothers Market & Kitchen, 6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038
- Mothers Market & Kitchen, 2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
- Sprouts Farmers Market, 150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801
- Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808
- Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773
- The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th W, Lancaster, CA 93534