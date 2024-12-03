December 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Make Your Holiday Meal Perfect With Wild Fork Foods

The Meat and Seafood Market is Located at 2570 Lincoln Blvd. in Venice @wildforkfoods

Photo: Official
Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...
(Video) Wild Fork Foods is a One-Stop Shop For Thanksgiving Delicacies

November 22, 2024

The Frozen Meat Supermarket Is Located at 2570 Lincoln Blvd. The Frozen Meat Supermarket Is Located at 2570 Lincoln Blvd....
Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...
Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

November 20, 2024

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican...
(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall

November 15, 2024

In Addition to the Plaque, the City of Santa Monica is Set to Include Racial Inclusion as Part of its...
(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

November 14, 2024

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 14, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events

November 14, 2024

Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

November 13, 2024

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...

Photo Credit: Republique
Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 6, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

