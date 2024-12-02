Hannah Kobayashi, Missing Woman Whose Father Committed Suicide Near LAX, Seen Crossing Into Mexico: LAPD

Kobayashi’s Disappearance Drew National Attention After She Failed to Communicate With Friends and Family Following Her Arrival in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit has confirmed that 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi voluntarily crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on foot, based on surveillance footage reviewed on December 1, 2024. Kobayashi, who was alone and carrying her luggage, was last seen entering Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.

The LAPD has classified her case as a voluntary missing person, citing no evidence of foul play or criminal activity. “Our priority is ensuring Ms. Kobayashi’s safety and well-being,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. “We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement, or the U.S. Embassy to confirm she is safe. While we respect her privacy, a simple message could alleviate her loved ones’ concerns.”

Kobayashi’s disappearance drew national attention after she failed to communicate with friends and family following her arrival in Los Angeles on November 8, from Maui.

Investigators determined that she did not board her scheduled flight to New York on November 11 but instead retrieved her checked luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Surveillance footage and witness accounts show her purchasing a bus ticket at Union Station for a destination near the Mexico border, where she traveled the next day. After her disappearance, Kobayashi’s father, Ryan, flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, and then was found dead last week near LAX. Police determined the death as an apparent suicide.

The investigation revealed that Kobayashi had expressed a desire to disconnect from modern technology before her departure from Maui. Despite widespread speculation about potential trafficking or foul play, the LAPD has found no evidence supporting these concerns. Kobayashi is not considered a suspect in any criminal activity.

The LAPD will not pursue the investigation into Mexico but has advised that the case will remain active in the Missing and Unidentified Persons System (MUPS) until her safety is confirmed. “We remain committed to respecting her autonomy while addressing the concerns of her loved ones,” McDonnell said.