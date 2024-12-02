December 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

Hannah Kobayashi, Missing Woman Whose Father Committed Suicide Near LAX, Seen Crossing Into Mexico: LAPD

Kobayashi’s Disappearance Drew National Attention After She Failed to Communicate With Friends and Family Following Her Arrival in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit has confirmed that 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi voluntarily crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on foot, based on surveillance footage reviewed on December 1, 2024. Kobayashi, who was alone and carrying her luggage, was last seen entering Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.

The LAPD has classified her case as a voluntary missing person, citing no evidence of foul play or criminal activity. “Our priority is ensuring Ms. Kobayashi’s safety and well-being,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. “We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement, or the U.S. Embassy to confirm she is safe. While we respect her privacy, a simple message could alleviate her loved ones’ concerns.”

Kobayashi’s disappearance drew national attention after she failed to communicate with friends and family following her arrival in Los Angeles on November 8, from Maui.

Investigators determined that she did not board her scheduled flight to New York on November 11 but instead retrieved her checked luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Surveillance footage and witness accounts show her purchasing a bus ticket at Union Station for a destination near the Mexico border, where she traveled the next day. After her disappearance, Kobayashi’s father, Ryan, flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, and then was found dead last week near LAX. Police determined the death as an apparent suicide.

The investigation revealed that Kobayashi had expressed a desire to disconnect from modern technology before her departure from Maui. Despite widespread speculation about potential trafficking or foul play, the LAPD has found no evidence supporting these concerns. Kobayashi is not considered a suspect in any criminal activity.

The LAPD will not pursue the investigation into Mexico but has advised that the case will remain active in the Missing and Unidentified Persons System (MUPS) until her safety is confirmed. “We remain committed to respecting her autonomy while addressing the concerns of her loved ones,” McDonnell said.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: VNC Candidate Filings Open for 2025 Election

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

All Twenty-One Board Seats up for Grabs as Election Is Scheduled for March By Nick Antonicello The bi-annual election of...
News

(Video) Sports at Vistamar School

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity...
News, upbeat

17th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive Returns This Weekend

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Donations Will Benefit Kids in Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, and Marina Del ReyThe 17th Annual Muscle Beach...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Dell Homeless Housing Revisions to Be Heard by Coastal Commission

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

CCC Will Hear Redesignation and Rezoning in December in Newport Beach By Nick Antonicello Despite overwhelming and consistent local opposition...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

November 29, 2024

Read more
November 29, 2024

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...
Hard, News

Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hollywood Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Police Seek Public’s Help

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

A Reward of up to $50K Is Available for Information Leading To the Identification, Apprehension, and Conviction of the Suspect...
News, upbeat

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially Lost Angels,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence Los Angeles police have arrested a...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path By Nick Antonicello After several months of determining what would make the...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR