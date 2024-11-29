Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene

A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Brooktree Road, according to Local Accident Reports.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:33 p.m. Initial reports indicate that injuries were sustained, though the number of vehicles involved and the extent of injuries remain under investigation.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area at the time while the site was cleared and further assessments were conducted, LAR reported.

No additional details were immediately available. Authorities are expected to provide updates as more information becomes known.