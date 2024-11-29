November 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene

A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Brooktree Road, according to Local Accident Reports.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:33 p.m. Initial reports indicate that injuries were sustained, though the number of vehicles involved and the extent of injuries remain under investigation.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area at the time while the site was cleared and further assessments were conducted, LAR reported.

No additional details were immediately available. Authorities are expected to provide updates as more information becomes known.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...
Hard, News

Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hollywood Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Police Seek Public’s Help

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

A Reward of up to $50K Is Available for Information Leading To the Identification, Apprehension, and Conviction of the Suspect...
News, upbeat

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially Lost Angels,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence Los Angeles police have arrested a...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path By Nick Antonicello After several months of determining what would make the...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms By Nick Antonicello The Nov. 19 meeting of...

Photo: Facebook: @Jason Hill
News, upbeat

“100 Venice Stories” Film to Premiere at Beyond Baroque

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Since 2014, Jason Hill’s Series Chronicled Venice’s Cultural and Historical Landscape Through Interviews and Profiles Author Jason Hill will celebrate...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing The Santa Monica Police Department has released...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Advance Auto Parts to Shutter 500 Stores, L.A. Might Be Affected

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

The Automotive Industry Faces Challenges From Inflation and Increased Competition From Chinese Automakers Advance Auto Parts announced plans to shutter...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay)
News, upbeat

CNN’s “Call to Earth Day” Initiative Coming to Venice Beach

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Volunteers Will Gather to Clear Litter and Prevent Marine Debris From Polluting Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freeman Walk-off Homer Secured by Local to Hit Auction Block In December

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Bidding to Open at a Reported $300K, Could Swell to Over $1M By Nick Antonicello As if attending a World...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR