Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident near Main Street and Rose Avenue in Venice after a pedestrian sought medical attention for injuries sustained in the collision, according to Local Accident Reports.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, reported the incident to authorities after arriving at a local hospital.

Emergency responders were not initially dispatched to the scene, as the collision was reported only after the victim sought treatment. The driver involved fled the scene, and details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, reported LAR.

Law enforcement is working to identify the suspect and has urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The injured pedestrian is recovering, reported LAR.