33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot

A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has been listed for sale at $23.3 million, offering potential buyers a rare investment opportunity in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods.

Built in 1957, the property includes 33 units spread across 40,412 square feet of living space, with a mix of 19 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 14 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Each unit is noted for its spacious layout, natural light, and functional floor plans.

The property features on-site amenities such as parking for 33 vehicles, an additional wrap-around driveway, a laundry facility, and a swimming pool.

The listing is managed by Jonathan Taksa of Remax Commercial and Investment Realty, with the property offered at approximately $576 per square foot.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/537-san-vicente-boulevard-santa-monica-ca-90402/1628669812263306865/.