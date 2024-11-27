Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hollywood Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Police Seek Public’s Help

A Reward of up to $50K Is Available for Information Leading To the Identification, Apprehension, and Conviction of the Suspect

Los Angeles police are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision in Hollywood that left a 41-year-old man dead.

The incident occurred on August 14, 2024, around 3:40 p.m., when the victim was walking eastbound and crossing traffic lanes on Highland Avenue, south of Camrose Drive. Witnesses reported that the man was struck by multiple vehicles.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim, a resident of North Hollywood, has been identified, and his next of kin have been notified.

Police are urging drivers to follow the law in the event of a collision by stopping safely, notifying emergency services, and remaining at the scene. They also remind pedestrians to obey traffic laws and cross streets only when it is safe to do so.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the driver responsible, through the City of Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Reward Program.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Traffic Division Detective II Holmes at (213) 473-0238. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. The “P3 Tips” mobile app is also available for anonymous submissions.