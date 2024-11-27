November 27, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions

The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica College will host a series of free, live virtual shows on Friday evenings throughout December, exploring topics such as planetary nebulae, constellations, and the Winter Solstice. The presentations will be streamed online at smc.edu/planetarium.

Each event begins at 8 p.m., following a condensed version of the Night Sky Show at 7 p.m., which provides the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. The live sessions allow viewers to interact with planetarium lecturers and ask questions in real time.

The first show on December 6, titled “Deep Sky Deep Dive: Planetary Nebulae,” will feature Lecturer Sarah Vincent. The presentation will examine the remnants of dying stars like the Sun, including the stunning planetary nebulae they leave behind. Vincent will discuss the potential fate of Earth when the Sun eventually burns out, speculating on the planet’s transformation into a scorched, lifeless cinder.

On December 13, Vincent will return with “Constellations,” a show delving into humanity’s fascination with patterns in the stars. The lecture will highlight several of the 88 official constellations and offer practical tips for identifying them, even in light-polluted skies like those in Los Angeles.

The final show on December 20, “A Winter’s Solstice,” will be led by Lecturer Jim Mahon. The presentation will explore the history of solstice celebrations, including ancient customs like the burning of Yule logs and the hanging of evergreens, and their connection to modern Judeo-Christian holidays. Mahon will also discuss a remarkable planetary conjunction in 2 B.C., which is often proposed as a scientific explanation for the Star of Bethlehem.

All presentations will use the Zoom platform while the college’s new planetarium and observatory remain under construction. Free Zoom software is available at zoom.com. Additional information is available at smc.edu/planetarium or by calling 310-434-3005.

