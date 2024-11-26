Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially

Lost Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community support, will hold its 12th annual Feed the Homeless event this holiday season at Venice Beach on November 28 at 219 E Rose Avenue.

Participants can support the event by volunteering, donating essential goods such as clothing and toiletries, or contributing financially to cover costs. Lost Angels emphasized that all contributions directly benefit the community, as detailed in a post on City Watch LA.

Volunteers are required to register in advance by obtaining a ticket, which also tracks physical donations. A $10 monetary donation helps offset costs such as permits, street closures, and necessary supplies. Lost Angels is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, making all contributions tax-deductible.

The event will include volunteer opportunities to help with setup, serving meals, and engaging with attendees. Check-in will be required, and volunteers should bring a QR code for entry. Accessible restrooms will be available nearby, the post stated.

For additional information, go to https://lostangelsla.org/current-events.