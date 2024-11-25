Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane

Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after their car drove into the water in Marina del Rey, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. near the 4600 block of Admiralty Way following reports of a submerged vehicle. Firefighters arrived to find the car completely underwater, according to KCAL News. Both occupants had exited the vehicle and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KCAL reported.

NBC4 Los Angeles reported that the vehicle entered the water near 13535 Mindanao Way, prompting a multi-agency rescue effort. Emergency personnel worked to ensure no additional occupants were in the vehicle. Crews later extracted the submerged car from the harbor.

Aired footage showed crews attaching flotation devices to the vehicle and using a crane to hoist it from the water, according to KTLA. The car, which had front-end damage consistent with crashing through a steel railing, was later loaded onto a tow truck.