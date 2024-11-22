Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing

The Santa Monica Police Department has released a critical incident video providing details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 5.

The shooting, which took place in front of the police station, involved a Santa Monica police officer fatally shooting an armed individual.

In compliance with California law, which requires law enforcement agencies to release audio and video recordings of critical incidents within 45 days, the department created a Critical Incident Community Debriefing Video (CIV). The video aims to provide transparency and context surrounding the event.

“The use of force by law enforcement is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community,” said SMPD Lieutenant Erika Aklufi in a statement. “Officers are tasked with making split-second decisions in rapidly evolving situations to protect the community and themselves. Transparency is vital in maintaining trust between the police department and the public, particularly in incidents involving deadly force.”

The released video includes graphic content depicting the violent confrontation, accompanied by intense audio. Officials have issued a viewer advisory, cautioning that the material may be distressing.

The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaUBrunX8_4/