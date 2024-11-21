November 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica Place’s Value Falls by Nearly 60%: Report

Retail Vacancies Have Compounded the Mall’s Struggles

Santa Monica Place, a high-profile shopping destination in Santa Monica, continues to face significant financial setbacks as its valuation plummets and its ownership navigates a challenging economic climate, according to reports.

The Macerich Company, a real estate investment trust based in Santa Monica, defaulted on a $300 million loan backing the 534,000-square-foot mall earlier this year, as reported by The Real Deal. The loan, which entered special servicing for the second time in two years in April, was originally set to expire in December 2023 but was extended by lender Wells Fargo, according to Globest.

Morningstar Credit recently reported that the mall’s value has declined by 59 percent since its loan issuance, from $622 million to $255 million, TRD reported. CFO Scott Kingsmore explained during a Q1 earnings call that the decision to default was due to the property’s declining performance and “challenging underlying capital structure.” Macerich reported a $127 million loss in Q1 2024, partly due to the bankruptcy of Express, a retailer with 23 stores across Macerich properties, as reported by Globest.

Retail vacancies have further compounded the mall’s struggles. 

Bloomingdale’s and ArcLight Cinemas vacated approximately 150,000 square feet of space in 2021, leaving more than half of the mall available for lease by early 2023, TRD reported. Efforts to draw foot traffic, including pop-up events like a Barbie-themed exhibit, have yielded limited results.

Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, Santa Monica Place opened in 1980 and underwent a $265 million renovation in 2007.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Collision at Washington and Marcasel Leads to Injuries: Report

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Are Working to Determine the Circumstances Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported collision at the intersection of...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Security Guard Charged with Murder Following September Stabbing

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Gathered Evidence, Interviewed Witnesses, and Reviewed Surveillance A 36-year-old security guard has been charged with murder in connection with...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Moby-Dick Reading Returning to Venice Beach

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Readers, Ranging From Students to Celebrities, Will Take Turns Performing Excerpts From Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic The Venice Oceanarium will...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Swells in Front of Bridge Housing

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Transient Seen Here Illegally Tapping Into Light Poles in Front of This Controversial Facility By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo!...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...
Hard, News

SMPD Investigate Booby Trap Incident on Exposition Boulevard

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Incident Prompted a Response From the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and Led to Felony Charges A 61-year-old man...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Here’s Who The Lakers Will Honor Next With a Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena: Report

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Before Coaching, He Was an NBA Player for a Decade, Spending Five Seasons With the Lakers and Winning a Championship...
News, upbeat

Full-Circle Festival Returns to Honor Late Mar Vista Potter and Activist

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Festival Will Feature Offerings From Beachside Bungalow Spa, Massage Sessions and Live Music The 12th Annual Full-Circle Festival, a...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Library Parking Lot Cleaned & Cleared of Tents and RVs

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

City Officials Are Diligent and Swift in Removing Encampments in Parking Lot to the Delight of Parents With School-Age Children ...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR