CNN’s “Call to Earth Day” Initiative Coming to Venice Beach

Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are inviting community members to join a beach cleanup event at Venice Pier on Wednesday, December 4, from 7 to 9 a.m., as part of CNN’s Call to Earth Day initiative.

Volunteers will gather to clear litter and prevent marine debris from polluting waterways while protecting coastal habitats. The event is part of a global movement to inspire environmental awareness and action. Participants will work alongside local ocean advocates to address pollution and its effects on the Venice Beach ecosystem.

The event will include a grounding exercise and opening remarks from organizers, followed by an hour-long cleanup. Volunteers will sort collected waste and participate in reflective activities, including writing letters to their future selves about environmental stewardship.

“This effort highlights the importance of connecting with the wisdom of sustainable living practices passed down through generations,” said organizers, who encourage attendees to learn how these practices can be integrated into modern life.

Volunteers are advised to meet at the Venice Fishing Pier. Cleanup supplies, including gloves and bags, will be provided, though participants may bring their own reusable materials. Comfortable, closed-toe shoes and a reusable water bottle are recommended.

Accessibility considerations include largely ADA-accessible areas with some mixed terrain. Limited parking is available, and public transit or carpooling is encouraged.

The event is part of CNN’s Call to Earth Day, a partnership with Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, promoting solutions to environmental challenges worldwide. On this day, individuals and organizations globally will conduct cleanups and educational activities, fostering a commitment to preserving the planet for future generations.